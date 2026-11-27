MENAFN - GetNews) At HGM Glass, we design, fabricate and install custom frameless shower doors for homeowners in York, Pa., and that work is a regular part of our week. Our Hanover showroom sits about 35 minutes from York, and some of our technicians live in the city, so York bathrooms are familiar ground for our crews.

HANOVER, Pa. - Nov. 27, 2026 - At HGM Glass, we design, fabricate and install custom frameless shower doors for homeowners in York, Pa., and that work is a regular part of our week. Our Hanover showroom sits about 35 minutes from York, and some of our technicians live in the city, so York bathrooms are familiar ground for our crews.

York homes vary a lot. Older city houses tend to have tub-shower alcoves with walls that have drifted slightly out of plumb, while newer builds in the surrounding townships often have large walk-in showers. That is why each project starts with a measurement of the actual opening at the home before we cut any glass. When homeowners ask us about custom frameless shower doors in York, PA, we explain that each panel is made for that one shower, so the glass fits the walls and tile the homeowner already has instead of a standard kit size.

Our frameless doors use 3/8-inch or 1/2-inch tempered safety glass with no metal channel around the edges. The hinges and clamps anchor into the studs or blocking behind the tile, which lets the glass carry itself and keeps the tilework in view. Homeowners can choose clear, low-iron or acid-etched glass, and we match the hardware finish to the faucet and fixtures already in the room.

"A lot of the York bathrooms we see were never built to a standard size, and that is exactly where a custom door makes sense," said Morgan Miller of HGM Glass. "We measure the opening, build the glass for it in our own shop and install it with our own team. The homeowner ends up with a shower that looks like it was always meant to be there."

We build hinged doors, door and panel combinations, neo angle and 90 degree corner units, sliding doors and spray panels for open walk-in showers. Some homeowners pair a new enclosure with a tile refresh, while others simply replace a dated framed door in a guest bath. For people planning a bigger remodel, we also build floor-to-ceiling steam shower enclosures. More detail on layouts and finishes is on our page for custom glass shower doors in York.

A typical install takes two to three hours, and a multi-panel or angled layout can take most of the day. Last month, HGM Glass shared its glass partition work from our second location in Berlin, MD. York homeowners can request a free quote through our website or visit the Hanover showroom at 401 Carlisle Street.

About HGM Glass

HGM Glass is a family-owned custom glass design, fabrication and installation company headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, with a second location in Berlin, Maryland. The company has provided shower doors and enclosures, steam enclosures, custom mirrors, glass railings and glass partitions to homeowners and builders across South Central Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. More information is available at .