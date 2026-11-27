MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have warned of a worsening hunger crisis in 16 regions worldwide between December 2026 and May 2027, most of them in Africa, amid continued conflicts, displacement and a nearly two-thirds decline in humanitarian funding in the most vulnerable countries since 2022.

According to a joint report released by the two UN agencies on Friday and cited by France 24, the risk of worsening hunger comes as the number of incidents of political violence worldwide has increased by more than 15 percent compared with the same period last year, triggering alarming levels of displacement in recent months, particularly in Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and northern Nigeria.

In the five countries most at risk, which have repeatedly featured on hunger hotspot lists since 2022, humanitarian assistance fell by nearly two-thirds between 2022 and 2025, dropping from $5.1 billion to $2 billion.

"While conflict, economic shocks, extreme weather events and restrictions on humanitarian access remained the main drivers of these crises, declining humanitarian resources have reduced the capacity to sustain previous gains and prevent conditions from deteriorating further," the agencies said.

Although humanitarian assistance has helped avert famine in the past, the report noted that such gains had proved fragile and short-lived, with severe acute food insecurity, including the risk of famine, re-emerging just a few years later.

The report stressed the urgent need for targeted humanitarian interventions to save lives and protect livelihoods across all hunger hotspots.

In the most concerning hotspots, such interventions are particularly critical to preventing starvation and loss of life, it added.

The report also estimated that nearly 49 million additional people could face acute food insecurity by the end of 2027 due to an exceptionally strong El Niño phenomenon expected this year and to persist through next spring.

In the Gaza Strip, winter rains and localized flooding could further worsen conditions for displaced families by damaging already inadequate shelters and disrupting essential services and humanitarian operations, the report warned.

//Petra// MF