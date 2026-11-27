MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov” reported this on Telegram and released a video of the incident.

“The conclusion the occupiers should have drawn following the destruction of their fuel depots and logistical infrastructure in the Donetsk region is that storing fuel in occupied territory leads to fires. Instead, they attempted to avoid the inevitable consequences by using camouflage, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire teams. Under cover, a train delivered fuel to a base in the forest, and vehicles distributed it among the units,” the statement reads.

As a result of joint operations by the 'SxLüd' unit of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' and the 'Signum' battalion of the 59th Special Operations Brigade of the 9th Army Corps, the oil depot and its supporting infrastructure were destroyed.

Air defences shoot down 110 of 155 Russian drones launched against Ukraine overnight

“Now Russian commanders will have to figure out how to explain the breakdown in their logistics to their superiors. But our advice to them is: get out of Ukrainian territory!” added Azov.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past week the Defence Forces have struck oil facilities, defence industry enterprises and military airfields in Russia.

Photo: OP