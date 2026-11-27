MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As explained by the General Staff, synthetic rubber forms the basis of solid rocket fuel. It binds the oxidiser and metal powder into a single, robust charge that does not crack and burns evenly within the rocket engine.

“Without it, the 'Iskander' remains nothing more than metal in a warehouse. It is precisely these missiles that the Russian army is using to strike Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure and civilian targets. Therefore, every strike on 'Yefremov' means fewer missiles that could be launched at Ukraine,” the General Staff commented.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The results of the strike on 23 November against the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region – a facility capable of processing up to 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year – have also been confirmed. There, 20 horizontal storage tanks were destroyed and a further 21 horizontal and 11 vertical tanks were damaged, as well as a section of pipeline.

Ukraine destroys concealed Russian armydepot in Operation Hell-3

“The Ukrainian Defence Forces, exercising their right to self-defence as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and compelling the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff added.

As reported by Ukrinform, satellite images have captured the aftermath of fires at the tank farms of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Russian Federation, which had been shielded by freight containers prior to the attack on 23 November.