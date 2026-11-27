MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operational Task Force South, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

She said that, in particular, Russian forces had attempted to advance with one armored combat vehicle toward Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian units detected the vehicle in time and destroyed it.

According to Shevchenko, the enemy also made another attempt to advance from the area of temporarily occupied Huliaipole toward Zelene, deploying up to three armored vehicles. In addition, Russian troops tried to advance toward Hirke using an armored vehicle. All these attempts were unsuccessful.

“Units of the Operational Task Force South maintain control over enemy logistical routes, detect movements of its personnel and equipment, and strike them primarily while they are still en route to their intended positions. The nature of the enemy's actions may indicate attempts to reconnoiter routes and assess the possibilities for further advances,” she said.

The deputy spokesperson added that Russian forces had not abandoned their plans to conduct assaults involving armored vehicles during the autumn and winter months and continued to keep such vehicles ready for deployment. Meanwhile, Ukrainian units are monitoring enemy logistics and are prepared for the possible use of armored vehicles by Russian forces.

Ukraine destroys concealed Russian army oil depot in Operation-3

As Ukrinform reported, after a several-month pause, Russian troops are preparing to resume mechanized attacks in southern Ukraine and are moving armored vehicles into areas from which they plan to launch offensive operations.

Photo: Anastasiia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the Operational Task Force South