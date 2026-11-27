MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Armenia must choose between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the latter being its alliance with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

"The desire to sit on two chairs in economic terms must at some point either be confirmed or refuted through some kind of choice," Peskov said at a press conference. He insisted that Armenia's wish to become a member of the EU and stay in the EAEU does "not correlate with each other."

Peskov's comments came ahead of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Moscow on December 3.