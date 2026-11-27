MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Friday that the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is exploiting civilian fishing boats to gather intelligence.

"As part of this activity, military operatives are sent aboard fishing boats toward IDF troops in the maritime security area in southern Lebanon," the military wrote on X, claiming that individuals aboard the boats are photographing Israeli Navy forces.

Earlier today, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel has renewed airstrikes on its northern neighbor.