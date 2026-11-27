WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:30 AM EST - WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.: Today announced a transition in its finance leadership, including the appointment of Rodrigo Pinto as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. shares V are trading down $0.12 at $4.48.
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