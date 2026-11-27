TSX Leaps By Noon Friday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, lifted by mining stocks on stronger gold and copper prices, while gains in technology and heavily weighted financial sector also supported the benchmark.
The TSX popped 320.36 points to stop for lunch Friday at 33,747,24. On the week, the index has piled on 557 points, or 1.6%.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at 70.18 cents U.S.
Tech stocks gained with e-commerce firm Shopify jumping $7.73, or 4%, to $201.24.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 11.62 points, or 1.6%, to 732.29 for a gain on the week of 44.2 points, or 6.4%.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground early Friday, with gold soaring 3.9%, materials up 3.3%, and information technology better by 2%.
The three laggards proved to be consumer staples, down 0.9%, while utilities and consumer discretionary each off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors try to wrap up a turbulent shortened trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrials bounced 567.66 points, or 1.1%, to 50,750,61
The S&P 500 gained 101.68 points to 7,284.46
The tech-heavy NASDAQ barreled ahead 440.92 points to 24,026.72.
Equity markets will be closed at 1 p.m. ET.
Technology stocks supported the bounce.“Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Amazon popped 2% each, as did chipmaker Broadcom. Shares of artificial intelligence lab Anthropic added more than 4%.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow was up 5%, on pace for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 climbed 4.6% in that time, while the NASDAQ has surged 5%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury eked back, raising yields to 4.93% from 4.87% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices skidded 73 cents to $82.95 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices advanced $90.40 to $3,626.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, lifted by mining stocks on stronger gold and copper prices, while gains in technology and heavily weighted financial sector also supported the benchmark.
The TSX popped 320.36 points to stop for lunch Friday at 33,747,24. On the week, the index has piled on 557 points, or 1.6%.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at 70.18 cents U.S.
Tech stocks gained with e-commerce firm Shopify jumping $7.73, or 4%, to $201.24.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 11.62 points, or 1.6%, to 732.29 for a gain on the week of 44.2 points, or 6.4%.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground early Friday, with gold soaring 3.9%, materials up 3.3%, and information technology better by 2%.
The three laggards proved to be consumer staples, down 0.9%, while utilities and consumer discretionary each off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors try to wrap up a turbulent shortened trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrials bounced 567.66 points, or 1.1%, to 50,750,61
The S&P 500 gained 101.68 points to 7,284.46
The tech-heavy NASDAQ barreled ahead 440.92 points to 24,026.72.
Equity markets will be closed at 1 p.m. ET.
Technology stocks supported the bounce.“Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Amazon popped 2% each, as did chipmaker Broadcom. Shares of artificial intelligence lab Anthropic added more than 4%.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow was up 5%, on pace for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 climbed 4.6% in that time, while the NASDAQ has surged 5%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury eked back, raising yields to 4.93% from 4.87% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices skidded 73 cents to $82.95 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices advanced $90.40 to $3,626.20 U.S. an ounce.
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