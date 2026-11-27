Govt Announces Phased Wise Winter Break For Kashmir Schools - Kashmir Observer
According to an order issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the winter vacation for pre-primary to Class 8 will commence on November 30 and continue till February 28, 2027.
For students of Classes 9 to 12, the winter break will begin on December 14 and continue till February 22, 2027, the order said.
The order further stated that teaching staff shall remain available for any academic activities during the vacation period.
It also directed teachers to report to their respective schools four days before the reopening to make necessary arrangements for the commencement of academic activities.Read Also J&K Govt Mulls Winter Break For Primary Classes From Dec 1 Kashmir Education Dept Weighs Winter Vacation For Junior Classes ADVERTISEMENT
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