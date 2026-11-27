MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLEVUE, WA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELLEVUE, WA - November 27, 2026 -

ITQ Design & Build, a design-build remodeling firm, has completed a six-week remodel of the basement bathroom and laundry room in a 1929 Craftsman home in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. The project, finished in August 2026, combined a full bathroom reconfiguration with new plumbing, electrical, ventilation, and waterproofing in a house built nearly a century ago.

ITQ Design & Build provides bathroom remodeling for homeowners across Seattle and the Eastside, with work that ranges from shower and tub layout planning to waterproof finish systems, custom vanities, and plumbing fixture relocation. Much of the city's housing stock is older, including early 20th-century Craftsman homes like the one in Ballard, where bathroom and basement projects often uncover outdated plumbing, wiring, and framing. The family-owned and operated firm, which started in 2023, is licensed, bonded, and insured, and works with its own crew of about 10.

In the Ballard basement, the bathroom was reconfigured around a custom walk-in shower with large-format porcelain tile, a frameless glass enclosure, and a recessed niche. Heated tile flooring and layered lighting were added to a room that sits below ground level. The work behind the finished surfaces was included in the same scope.

The basement laundry room was reworked at the same time, with better storage, durable finishes, improved lighting, and new utility connections. Both rooms were completed within the same six-week schedule. A full description of the work, including photographs of the finished spaces, is available on the project page of the firm's website.

Moisture control carries particular weight in basement bathrooms in the Pacific Northwest, where long, wet fall and winter seasons make waterproofing and ventilation important. In older homes, problems such as outdated framing, aging plumbing and wiring, and moisture damage often stay hidden until walls are opened. The Ballard project addressed both concerns by installing new ventilation and waterproofing as part of the bathroom work.

Other bathroom work by the firm includes the Northgate Oasis, a primary bathroom in the city's Northgate neighborhood with a freestanding tub and a glass shower with a heated bench. The firm's work in Bellevue includes The Glass Box, a bathroom designed with the shower as the room's focal point.

"In a house from 1929, nobody knows exactly what's there until the walls come open," said Dan Degtjar, Owner of ITQ Design & Build. "That's especially true in basements and bathrooms, where old plumbing, old wiring, and moisture tend to show up. On the Ballard project, updating the plumbing, electrical, ventilation, and waterproofing was part of the plan from the start, and we finished the whole job in about six weeks."

Dan Degtjar manages on-site construction, while Kara Degtjar, the firm's lead designer, leads the design work. The two co-own the business and stay involved in each project themselves, rather than passing homeowners between separate project managers. Before a first meeting, homeowners can use the firm's online renovation cost calculator, a planning tool that gives a realistic starting range based on local project costs and is not a quote.

"Homeowners deal directly with Kara and me the whole way through," Dan Degtjar said. "We take on a limited number of projects on purpose, so every homeowner gets our full attention, from the first conversation to the day we hand the space back. If something comes up behind a wall, they hear about it from us directly, and we work it out together."

The completed remodel reflects the kind of work that older Seattle homes often require, in which a new bathroom layout and updated plumbing, electrical, and moisture-control systems go together. Further information about the firm's bathroom remodeling is available on the website, and updates on its current projects are posted on the firm's Instagram page.

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For more information about ITQ Design & Build, contact the company here:

ITQ Design & Build

Daniel Degtjar

(206) 696-3826

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PO Box 40508, Bellevue, WA 98015

CONTACT: Daniel Degtjar