MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - November 27, 2026 -

ANSR has published new guidance explaining the difference between build-own-transfer and build-operate-transfer, two delivery models in which a partner sets up and runs an entity on a client's behalf before handing over ownership and control. The guidance is aimed at teams setting up a global capability center (GCC), for whom the distinction affects risk, cost and control during the setup process.

Under build-own-transfer, a partner builds an asset or entity, holds legal ownership of it for an agreed term, and transfers that ownership to the client once the term ends. During the term, the partner carries the setup risk and recovers its investment; the client takes over under pre-agreed transfer terms. The guidance notes that the phrase is often used interchangeably with build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT), in which the partner also runs the asset while it holds ownership, and recommends checking a contract's definitions clause before assuming which version is meant. It cites the World Bank's PPP Legal Resource Center as the standard reference for the formal infrastructure definitions of these models.

The guidance traces the model's origins to infrastructure public-private partnerships such as toll roads and power plants, where a private party finances, builds and owns an asset, operates it for a concession period to recover its cost, and then transfers it to a public authority. It notes that technology companies have adapted the same structure, and the same vocabulary, to describe how they set up entities and teams in new countries.

According to the guidance, the core distinction between the models is ownership timing. In build-operate-transfer, the partner builds and runs the operation while the client takes over at a planned milestone, with legal ownership resting with either the client from the outset or the partner until that milestone. In build-own-operate-transfer, the partner holds legal ownership for the entire term before transferring it. In build-own-operate, ownership never transfers. The guidance states that the further ownership sits from the client, the more the transfer terms matter, since a partner-owned model can lower a client's upfront commitment but relies on the contract to return the entity, people and intellectual property cleanly at the end of the term.

Applied to a GCC, the guidance describes three phases under build-operate-transfer: the partner sets up the entity, hires talent and prepares a workspace; the partner then runs day-to-day operations while the team scales against the client's goals; and the entity, team and operations move to the client in a planned handover. It adds that the same underlying questions, who holds the legal entity, who employs the people, who owns the intellectual property, and when control passes to the client, recur in every GCC setup regardless of which model is used.

The guidance suggests a partner-owned structure can suit organizations that are testing a new country before committing to a full presence, have an entity registration still pending, or want a capital-light entry, while noting that this approach extends a client's dependence on the partner and raises the stakes of the eventual transfer terms. It suggests that setting up an entity from day one tends to fit organizations with large target headcounts, intellectual-property-heavy work, or regulated data, since retaining ownership from the outset removes the later transfer risk.

For organizations that choose a partner-owned route, the guidance recommends that the contract address the trigger and pricing for transfer, continuity of employment and operations during the handover, assignment of intellectual property from the start of the engagement rather than only at transfer, and a client's ability to step in if operations are at risk. It describes this as a general checklist rather than legal advice, and recommends that organizations take legal and tax guidance in each jurisdiction before signing.

ANSR offers its own build-operate-transfer model for organizations setting up a GCC, under which ANSR sets up and runs the entity, talent, workspace and operations before executing a planned transfer once the center is ready to operate independently.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. Across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, ANSR has established over 225 GCCs for a diverse portfolio of global enterprises, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-market organizations and private equity-backed firms. ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and scale high-performing global teams. As a pioneer of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creator of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to build competitive advantage through their Global Capability Centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

...

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas