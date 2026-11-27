MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Pet Care E-commerce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2027 to 2032, supported by rising pet humanization, subscription-based shopping, and demand for premium pet products.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet care e-commerce market USD 110.08 billion in 2026 to USD 118.46 billion in 2027 and reach USD 170.91 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The expansion reflects growing consumer preference for digital shopping, premium pet products, and convenient recurring-purchase models.

The market is benefiting from the increasing humanization of pets, as owners allocate more spending toward nutrition, healthcare, grooming, and other products that support animal wellbeing. Smartphone and broadband adoption are also widening access to online pet-care retailers, particularly across emerging markets. Subscription and autoship services are strengthening customer retention by simplifying repeat purchases. However, high last-mile delivery costs for bulky products, marketplace price competition, and tightening cross-border pet-food regulations continue to create operational and margin pressures for e-commerce providers.

Pet Care E-commerce Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest share of the global pet care e-commerce market, contributing 38.2% of revenue in 2026. High per-household pet spending, established e-commerce infrastructure, and widespread adoption of subscription services support the region's leading position. Retailers are also expanding omnichannel offerings, including veterinary services and digital purchasing options, to strengthen customer engagement.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, projected to register a CAGR of 10.8% through 2032. Rising urban pet ownership, expanding smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer spending on premium pet products are supporting this growth. China and India are important contributors to the region's expanding online pet-care ecosystem.

According to Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence,“The growth of pet care e-commerce reflects a shift toward more personalized and convenient purchasing experiences. Subscription services, premium nutrition, and digital access to pet healthcare are creating opportunities for retailers to strengthen customer relationships and expand recurring revenue.”

Pet Care E-commerce Market Trends and Forecast

Rising Pet Humanization and Premium Product Spending

Consumers increasingly consider pets part of their families, encouraging greater spending on premium food, functional treats, supplements, and specialized care products. Online platforms provide access to broader product assortments and detailed product information, helping owners compare formulations and select products suited to their pets' needs. This shift is supporting demand for premium and specialized offerings across the market.

Subscription and Autoship Services Strengthen Customer Retention

Subscription-based purchasing is becoming an important growth avenue for online pet-care retailers. Autoship services simplify the replenishment of frequently purchased products such as pet food, litter, and supplements. These models provide convenience for consumers while helping retailers generate more predictable recurring revenue and strengthen customer loyalty.

AI-Based Personalization and Omnichannel Expansion

Retailers and pet-care brands are increasingly using artificial intelligence to personalize product recommendations and nutrition choices. Digital tools can support condition-specific product discovery and encourage purchases across complementary categories. At the same time, traditional retailers are integrating online ordering with physical stores, veterinary services, and loyalty programs to provide a more connected customer experience.

Pet Care E-commerce Market Segmentation Overview

The pet care e-commerce market is segmented by product type, pet type, sales channel, and geography.

By Product Type:



Pet Food

Pet Treats & Chews

Pet Healthcare & Supplements

Grooming Products

Toys & Accessories

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Fish & Aquatics

Small Mammals

Reptiles & Amphibians

By Sales Channel:

Third-Party Marketplaces

Pure-play E-tailers

Omnichannel Retailer Portals

Direct-to-Consumer Brand Sites

Subscription Box Services

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico



Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Pet Care E-commerce Market Competitive Outlook

The competitive landscape includes large online marketplaces, specialized pet-care retailers, omnichannel businesses, and direct-to-consumer brands. Companies compete through product assortment, pricing, delivery capabilities, customer service, and subscription-based purchasing options. Established platforms benefit from broad customer reach and fulfillment infrastructure, while specialist retailers differentiate themselves through pet-focused services and tailored product recommendations.

Technology investment and service integration are becoming important competitive factors. Retailers are expanding digital personalization, veterinary telehealth access, and recurring-purchase programs to strengthen customer relationships. Partnerships and acquisitions are also enabling companies to broaden product portfolios and expand into premium pet nutrition and healthcare categories.

Pet Care E-commerce Industry Leaders

Amazon.com, Inc.

Chewy, Inc.

Petco Health & Wellness Co., Inc.

PetSmart, Inc.

Zooplus SE

The pet care e-commerce market is expected to maintain strong growth as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for convenient access to pet food, healthcare products, supplements, and accessories. Subscription services, personalized shopping experiences, and omnichannel retail strategies are reshaping competition. As online pet ownership communities and premium spending continue to expand, retailers that combine efficient fulfillment with specialized product offerings and customer-focused services are positioned to benefit from the market's growth through 2032.

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