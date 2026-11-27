Peepal Baba discusses tree planting, ecological restoration and artificial intelligence on Tomorrow, Today.

Peepal Baba discusses planting his first tree at 11, community-led ecological restoration and why he believes AI should keep humans at the center.

- Peepal BabaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Peepal Baba, the Indian environmentalist and founder of Give Me Trees Trust. The conversation covers his nearly five decades of tree planting, the communities and volunteers behind large-scale ecological restoration in India and his views on purpose and artificial intelligence (AI).Peepal Baba says in the episode that he planted his first tree in Pune on Jan. 26, 1977, his 11th birthday, at the urging of his grandmother, a keen gardener, and with encouragement from a schoolteacher. He says the nickname came from his years of planting peepal trees, which villagers in parts of northern India address respectfully as "Peepal Baba," and that for about 40 years he traveled across India by scooter and motorcycle carrying saplings.Topics covered in the episode include:- How a childhood shaped by his grandparents' farming background and his love of reading led him to tree planting- Why he favored large-canopy ficus species such as the peepal and banyan, which he describes as micro forests for birds and insects- The figures he cites for his organization's work: 25 million audited trees, 272 urban forests and about 270,000 hectares in 21 states as of December 2025- Why he credits village communities, volunteers and micro donors for most of the work- How fencing and protecting land allows natural succession, with restored sites he says hold far more species than were planted- His view that work can be a form of meditation and that purpose need not come from competition- Why he calls AI "enhanced intelligence" and says technology should keep humans at the centerPeepal Baba argues that ecological restoration is about biodiversity rather than tree counts, and that people should read widely in history, geography and science before forming opinions. He describes himself as a teacher at heart and calls the restored land his laboratory for training people in biodiversity and wildlife. On AI, he said he sees a tool that can give people the data to understand environmental damage. "It is enhanced intelligence which will tell you what you have done to the glaciers, what you are doing to the forest, to the soil, to the groundwater," Peepal Baba said. He added that people should "keep the human in the center" when deciding how to use new technology."The best time of my life, when I was really expressing myself, was when I did not have the burden to prove something to someone, and that actually gave me the escape velocity," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=IP0pzLlZ6NUAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Peepal BabaPeepal Baba, also known as Swami Prem Parivartan and born Azad Jain, is an Indian environmentalist who began planting trees as a child in 1977. He founded Give Me Trees Trust, a Delhi-based charitable trust that grew out of a tree-planting club. He and the trust have been credited with planting more than 20 million trees across India, and the trust says it has restored vegetation on more than 270,000 hectares. He holds a postgraduate degree in English literature from the University of Pune and has taught college students.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Peepal Baba x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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More Than 20 Million Trees Later, Environmentalist Peepal Baba Tells Tomorrow, Today Why AI Is 'Enhanced Intelligence' News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 27, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Technology



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