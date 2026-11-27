Metallic Brake Pads Market

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The Business Research Company's Metallic Brake Pads Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The metallic brake pads market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors related to the automotive industry. As vehicle production and ownership rise globally, the demand for reliable and efficient braking systems continues to surge. This overview explores the market's size developments, influential growth drivers, segmentation, emerging trends, regional outlook, and leading companies shaping the industry's future.

Steady Expansion of the Metallic Brake Pads Market Size Leading Up to 2030

The metallic brake pads market has shown strong growth momentum in the recent past. It is forecasted to expand from $7.2 billion in 2025 to $7.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This increase during the historic period has been fueled by factors such as rising vehicle production, expanding automotive aftermarket services, growing vehicle ownership, larger commercial vehicle fleets, and heightened demand for vehicle safety components.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain an upward trajectory, reaching $9.92 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Key drivers for this future growth include the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increased need for high-performance braking systems, growth in heavy-duty commercial transportation, expanding vehicle parc in emerging markets, and a stronger focus on advanced safety features. Notable trends shaping the market's future are a rising demand for metallic brake pads with high-temperature resistance, increasing use of copper-free formulations, adoption of low-dust variants, development of low-noise pads, and demand for longer-lasting brake pads suited to heavy-duty applications.

Vehicle Production and Sales as Core Drivers in the Metallic Brake Pads Market

The growth of the metallic brake pads market is closely tied to the increasing production and sales of vehicles worldwide. Vehicle production and sales encompass the manufacture and distribution of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and other motor vehicles across domestic and international markets. The steady rise in consumer demand for personal and commercial transportation encourages automakers to ramp up manufacturing capacities and launch new vehicle models.

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This expanding output results in a larger number of vehicles requiring effective braking components, thereby boosting the usage of metallic brake pads, which are essential for dependable braking performance. For instance, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) reported that global vehicle production hit 96.4 million units in 2025, marking a 3.9% increase from 92.7 million units in 2024. Similarly, worldwide vehicle sales reached 99.8 million units in 2025, up 4.7% compared to 95.3 million units the previous year. These figures clearly illustrate how increasing vehicle production and sales are propelling demand in the metallic brake pads sector.

Detailed Segmentation Structure of the Metallic Brake Pads Market

This report categorizes the metallic brake pads market across several core segments to provide a comprehensive understanding of its scope:

1) Type: Semi Metallic Brake Pads, Low Metallic Non Asbestos Organic Brake Pads, Full Metallic Brake Pads, Sintered Metallic Brake Pads, Copper Free Metallic Brake Pads

2) Position: Front Brake Pads, Rear Brake Pads

3) Performance Level: Standard/OEM Brake Pads, High Performance/Racing Brake Pads

4) Application: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Industrial and Off Highway Equipment

5) End User: Individual Vehicle Owners, Fleet Operators, Automotive Repair Workshops, Vehicle Manufacturers, Public Transportation Operators

Each type segment is further divided into subcategories such as:

- Semi Metallic Brake Pads: Steel Fiber, Iron Fiber, Ceramic Reinforced, Graphite Enhanced

- Low Metallic Non Asbestos Organic Brake Pads: Steel Fiber, Copper Fiber, Iron Fiber, Hybrid Metal Fiber

- Full Metallic Brake Pads: Cast Iron, Steel, Copper Alloy, Bronze

- Sintered Metallic Brake Pads: Iron Based, Copper Based, Bronze Based, Nickel Based

- Copper Free Metallic Brake Pads: Steel Fiber, Iron Fiber, Mineral Fiber, Ceramic Fiber

Innovations and Trends Influencing the Metallic Brake Pads Market

Key players in the metallic brake pads industry are focusing on innovation to meet evolving market demands, particularly by developing copper-free brake pads. These products aim to improve braking efficiency, durability, environmental sustainability, and bedding-in performance. Copper-free brake pads eliminate copper, a material linked to environmental contamination, while still delivering reliable stopping power.

For example, in February 2026, DRiV, an automotive aftermarket company in the US and part of Tenneco, expanded its Ferodo Premier copper-free brake pad range for commercial vehicles. These new brake pads utilize advanced copper-free friction materials designed to enhance durability and reduce wear. They also incorporate a high-performance coating that increases friction from the very first use, optimizing the bedding-in process and improving braking effectiveness while lowering cost per kilometer.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Prospects for Metallic Brake Pads

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the metallic brake pads industry. This region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The analysis covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the global market dynamics.

Key Players Driving the Metallic Brake Pads Industry Forward

The metallic brake pads market features several prominent companies that play vital roles in industry advancements. Leading participants include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Corporation, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Brembo N.V., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Gold Phoenix Co. Ltd., Sangsin Brake Co. Ltd., ASK Automotive Limited, ICER Brakes S.A., MAT Holdings Inc., Allied Nippon Limited, Freeman Automotive (UK) Limited, Masu Brakes Private Limited, MK Kashiyama Corp., Wilwood Engineering Inc., and NUCAP Industries Inc. These firms are continually investing in research and development to keep pace with technological progress and evolving market requirements.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Metallic Brake Pads Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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