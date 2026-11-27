Beyond funerals and cremation, Heritage offers certified celebrants, webcasting, and estate settlement guidance for the practical side of loss.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Funeral Home, a family-owned funeral home located at 2611 Virginia Ave. in Louisville's West End, continues to serve families throughout the West End and greater Kentuckiana area with compassionate, personal care. Owned and operated by the Baity family, the funeral home is led by Adam Baity, a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer who holds licensure in both Kentucky and Indiana. Families searching for a funeral home rooted in their own neighborhood consistently find that at Heritage, every arrangement reflects the belief that families deserve to be treated like family. To learn more about the services available, visit Heritage Funeral Home and see how the Baity family continues to serve the community it calls home.West Louisville is more than a service area for Heritage Funeral Home; it is home. The funeral home sits within a few miles of neighborhoods including Portland, Shawnee, Russell, Parkland, and Chickasaw, and families in these communities can turn to Heritage for full-service funerals, cremation services, direct cremation, direct burial, memorial services, and celebration of life services. For families in Portland searching for funeral services in Portland, Heritage offers the same personal attention and dignity that has earned the funeral home a perfect 5.0 rating on Google. Every arrangement, whether a traditional funeral or a simple graveside service, is guided by the belief that families in West Louisville deserve care that feels like family.For families choosing cremation, Heritage Funeral Home also arranges cremation services in Shawnee and throughout the surrounding West End neighborhoods, pairing that option with visitation, memorial services, or a celebration of life whenever a family wishes to gather. Heritage also provides certified celebrant services, veteran and military honors, webcasting and tribute videos, grief support resources, and estate settlement guidance, giving families a single, trusted place to turn for both the practical and personal sides of loss. Because Adam Baity is licensed in both Kentucky and Indiana, families across the Kentuckiana region, including Southern Indiana communities such as New Albany, Jeffersonville, and Clarksville, can rely on the same funeral home and the same familiar face throughout the process.Families who want to learn more or begin an arrangement conference can reach Heritage Funeral Home directly at (502) 909-7862, any hour of the day or night. The funeral home's team is also available online at heritagekentuckiana, where families can review service options, explore pre-planning resources, and read the stories of families who have trusted Heritage Funeral Home with their loved ones. As Heritage Funeral Home continues to serve West Louisville, the funeral home remains committed to the same values that have guided it from the start: compassion, dignity, and treating every family who walks through its doors as its own.About Heritage Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral Home is a family-owned and operated funeral home located at 2611 Virginia Ave. in Louisville, Kentucky, serving the West End and the greater Kentuckiana area. Owned by Adam Baity, a Funeral Director and Embalmer licensed in both Kentucky and Indiana, Heritage Funeral Home offers full-service funerals, cremation services, direct burial, memorial services, celebration of life services, pre-planning, veteran honors, certified celebrant services, grief support, and estate settlement guidance. Heritage Funeral Home holds a perfect 5.0 rating on Google. Heritage Funeral Home is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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Heritage Funeral Home

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Heritage Funeral Home Reaffirms Its Commitment to West Louisville Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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