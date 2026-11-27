MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's directive to light the lamp at the designated pillar in Thiruparankundram under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection, while accusing Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and previous governments of failing to respect judicial orders.

“The Supreme Court had ruled last week that the lamp must be lit at the designated pillar in Thiruparankundram,” he said.

The BJP state chief added that the court had also specified that only a 10-member team, including authorised certificate holders, would be permitted to light the lamp under the supervision of the District Collector.

“Both the previous and present governments had failed to respect the court's order. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had refused to accept the ruling, possibly due to incorrect advice or inexperience,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's administration, Nagendran said,“He has failed to address alleged irregularities and corruption involving members of his party over the past seven months. What will be the future of Tamil Nadu if such governance continues?”

Assuring that the court's directive would be carried out peacefully, Nagendran said,“There will be no violence. The lamp will definitely be lit tomorrow with CRPF protection.”

SC issues contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, top officials over failure to obey Karthigai Deepam order

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged wilful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi asked the officials to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for their failure to comply with the apex court's November 20 order directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the disputed spot.

Taking a stern view of the developments, the apex court observed that the sequence of events prima facie indicated that executive authorities had acted at the behest of their political masters.

It further directed the authorities to ensure that the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted, as a one-time measure, the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, subject to stringent safeguards.