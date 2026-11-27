MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Gujarat's draft electoral roll for 2027 has recorded a net addition of 8.46 lakh voters, taking the state's electorate to 4.48 crore, an increase of 1.92 per cent compared with the final electoral roll published in February this year.

The Integrated Draft Electoral Roll was published on Friday across all 182 Assembly constituencies as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls, with January 1, 2027, set as the qualifying date, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat.

The draft roll lists 4,48,77,288 electors, against 4,40,30,725 in the final electoral roll published on February 17, 2026.

The revised electorate comprises 2,30,90,260 men, 2,17,85,951 women and 1,077 voters belonging to the third gender.

According to the data, a total of 12,01,184 applications for inclusion were received and admitted under Forms 6, 6A and Form 8 (shifting). These comprised 5,24,610 men, 6,76,524 women and 50 third-gender electors.

At the same time, 3,54,621 names were admitted for deletion through Form 7 and Form 8 (shifting), including 1,51,716 men, 2,02,902 women and three third-gender electors. The difference between the additions and deletions accounts for the net increase of 8,46,563 voters.

The period for filing claims and objections against the draft roll will remain open from November 27 to December 26. Eligible citizens have been asked to verify their names and personal details and submit the relevant applications wherever corrections or changes are required.

"Form 6 can be used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll, while Form 6A is meant for overseas electors. Form 7 is for raising objections to the inclusion of a name or seeking deletion, and Form 8 can be used for shifting residence, correcting entries, replacing an Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or marking a person with a disability," officials said.

The Election Commission has also encouraged citizens who have attained or will attain the age of 18 on January 1, 2027, to enrol as voters. Advance applications can also be submitted by those who will turn 18 on the subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at their respective polling stations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 29, December 6 and December 13 to receive applications during special campaign days.

Applications can also be submitted online through the Voters' Service Portal or the ECINET app. The draft electoral roll has been provided to all recognised political parties in hard copy and in PDF format without electors' photographs.

Voters can also inspect it on the CEO Gujarat website or at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers and designated polling station locations.

Officials further stated that anyone aggrieved by an order passed by an Electoral Registration Officer can appeal to the District Election Officer under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

A second appeal against the decision of the first appellate authority can be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b) of the Act.

The CEO has urged young and first-time voters, transgender persons, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections to participate in the revision exercise and report discrepancies during the claims and objections period.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 18, 2027.