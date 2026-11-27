MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night offered prayers to Lord Murugan, hours after the Supreme Court ordered that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit atop the contested Deepathoon pillar on Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill on Saturday.

In an X post, the Prime Minister shared the traditional Tamil devotional chant“Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara!” written across English, Tamil, and Hindi scripts, without making any direct mention of the judicial proceedings or the temple controversy.

Earlier in the day, the apex court initiated contempt proceedings against top Tamil Nadu officials, issuing notices to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and 13 others over the non-implementation of its earlier ruling.

Observing that failing to illuminate the stone pillar on November 24 prima facie amounted to wilful defiance of its November 20 directive, the bench called for phone call details and official records to investigate claims that bureaucrats had acted under political pressure.

In a sweeping administrative intervention, the Supreme Court also suspended the board of trustees managing the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and entrusted its temporary governance to two retired High Court judges.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president K.P. Ramalingam also launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's government over the Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy, the Kallakurichi MLA case, and the state's law and order situation, while holding lamp-lighting ceremonies across temples in the state.

Participating in the BJP's“Aram Kaakum Alay Deepam” lamp-lighting programme in Rasipuram in Namakkal district, Ramalingam joined party workers in a procession carrying lamps from near the Anjaneyar Temple at the Rasipuram Old Bus Stand to the Arulmigu Nithya Sumangali Mariamman Temple, where they offered prayers and lit a lamp.

Speaking to reporters outside the temple afterwards, Ramalingam said the party had organised lamp-lighting events across Tamil Nadu ahead of Saturday's (November 28) planned Thiruparankundram Deepathoon lighting to press for the implementation of the Supreme Court's directive and thank the apex court for its ruling.

"The anti-Hindu trend of the Vijay government has made it clear that it is anti-Hindu. The anti-Hindu mask of the Vijay government has been revealed to the people of the country today because the court order was not accepted on the last Deepathoon," Ramalingam said.

He added, "At the same time, the Supreme Court has proven today that if powerful rulers make mistakes, they have the power to throw it away through judicial proceedings."

Stating that BJP workers, Murugan devotees, and members of the public lit lamps across 2,116 temples in Tamil Nadu under the banner "Aram Kaaka Alay Deepam" to express gratitude for the Supreme Court's verdict, Ramalingam said, "We request the Lord to correct him. If he does not correct himself, the Lord will punish him."

Criticising the Madurai District Collector's stance on the issue, Ramalingam said that the verdict given by the Supreme Court today is not ordinary.

“The Madurai Collector has stated in his affidavit that lighting a lamp is not his job. The Supreme Court itself should immediately remove him from office for saying so. Such a ruler should not exist in this country,” he said.

He further added that it could be a danger to Vijay's rule.

“If Vijay supports a District Magistrate who does not accept the Supreme Court's order, they will not accept the Chief Minister's order later. Therefore, Vijay must correct himself. We have been requesting him to change his ways and run the government properly,” he said.

He said that such incidents will continue to happen in a way that will save the spirit.

“Our journey will continue with the slogan of 'Let's save the nation and win Tamil Nadu,” he said.