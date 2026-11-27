The campaign film traces the defining moments of Karen's life and career, turning them into a cinematic portrait of style, ambition, and the courage to change Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Samsung Electronics MENA has unveiled Dare to Change, a new campaign starring designer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen. The campaign celebrates Karen's adventurous spirit and follows her switch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, a choice that echoes every leap she has taken before.

Dare to Change is also the latest chapter in Karen's brand ambassadorship with Samsung MENA, which began in September 2026. Her work blends regional culture with global fashion and lifestyle, and she brings an authentic voice to a campaign about betting on yourself.

The film, directed by Vincent Catel, opens on a question from Karen's sister:“So you actually did it?” Karen has heard it at every turning point in her life, from launching her eyewear brand to becoming a mother and stepping into the spotlight. Each time, she surprised herself as much as anyone. In the final frame, she closes her Galaxy Z Fold8 with one decisive clap and puts the question to the viewer:“Will you make the change?”

Behind those milestones was a simple question:“Can I do this?” Eventually, Karen learned to reframe it:“Why can't I do this?” Her switch to Galaxy was no different. With Dare to Change, she challenges everyone watching to dream bigger and ask themselves the same question.

“Every big change in my life began with a moment of doubt and the decision to do it anyway,” said Karen Wazen.“If my story says anything, it's that the change you're nervous about is often the one most worth making. The Galaxy Z Fold8 keeps up with every part of my day, from the office to the moments with my family that matter most. I'm still me, just a little braver.”

“Sometimes the biggest barrier to discovering something better is our own comfort with the familiar,” said Omar Saheb, Vice President of Marketing and Online Business, Samsung Electronics MENA.“What makes our partnership with Karen so special is that her personal and professional journey reflects what we believe in at Samsung: challenging conventions, pushing boundaries, and embracing new possibilities. Dare to Change is about more than switching smartphones. It's about inspiring people across the region to step outside their comfort zone, embrace change, and discover what's possible with Galaxy.”

Will you make the change? Discover the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and dare to step into your next chapter.