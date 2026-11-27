AWS agreement offers faculty training and eight certification options for students

Free AI literacy courses in Arabic and English for residents across the emirate

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Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, November 2026. The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has launched AURAK Augmented Intelligence, a university-wide initiative built around three pillars - People, Campus and Community.

The initiative will prepare students across disciplines to use artificial intelligence responsibly in their professions, help employees improve university services and give residents opportunities to build AI skills throughout their careers.

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, drew on his study of university history to identify seven shifts in why universities exist and 13 in what they do. AI, he said, raises both questions again. He described augmented intelligence as using technology to extend human capabilities while people retain responsibility for decisions. He stressed that graduates must retain their capacity for independent human judgment so they can question an AI recommendation, weigh alternatives and explain their reasoning.

AURAK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer faculty three instructor-led courses in cloud computing, system design and AI strategy. Through the AWS Masar programme, the university will integrate eight AWS certification options into students' curricula. H.E. Mr. Salem Ali Al Sharhan, Chairman of AURAK's Board of Trustees, and industry representatives witnessed the signing.

AURAK introduced its AI degree in 2020 and its first cohort graduated in 2024. Over the past few months, AURAK has held six training sessions to equip 120 faculty and staff with the technical skills to apply AI in their daily work. With guidance from faculty mentors, AURAK students will develop AI solutions to help employees across academic and non-academic units simplify workflows and reduce bureaucracy.

Dr. Khouloud Salameh, Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Computer Science at AURAK, leads the initiative and mentors its students. She said it“reflects a fundamental shift in how we prepare students for an increasingly AI-driven professional landscape. By embedding AI competencies across academic disciplines, enriching curricula with industry-relevant content and providing access to globally recognised professional certifications, we are bridging the gap between academic learning and evolving workplace requirements.”

AURAK will offer free AI literacy courses in Arabic and English, alongside specialised training for educators, public servants and finance professionals. Employers can bring an operational challenge to the university and help design and test a solution.

In an earlier collaboration, four AURAK students worked with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority to build a virtual model of roads on Al Marjan Island and test how autonomous vehicles would respond to local conditions.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.