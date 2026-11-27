RAK Arabic Spelling Bee Brings Together More Than 93,000 Students From Across The UAE In Its First Edition
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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138 government and private schools from all seven emirates take part in the national competition led by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, as Round 1 concludes
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Round 1: a written dictation held in each school for every grade and stream, concluding on 26 November 2026, with schools submitting their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Round 2: on 7 December 2026, 1st-place winners approved by RAK DOK will record a supervised, live reading-fluency video on the competition platform.
National Final: on 30 January 2027 at RAK Academy Khuzam Campus, 100 finalists will take a written dictation with full tashkeel, followed by a reading-fluency test. National finalists will be announced on 11 January 2027.
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