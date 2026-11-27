138 government and private schools from all seven emirates take part in the national competition led by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, as Round 1 concludes

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: More than 93,000 students from 138 schools across all seven emirates are taking part in the first edition of the RAK Arabic Spelling Bee, a UAE-wide Arabic spelling and reading fluency competition for students in Grades 3 to 9, led by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Open to government and private schools nationwide, the competition has attracted 75 government schools and 63 private schools in its first year. Ras Al Khaimah has the most participating schools, with 59 Schools.

Running under the campaign line 'Spell · Read · Shine', the competition aims to make Arabic spelling and reading a source of enjoyment and pride for students, strengthen Arabic literacy and students' sense of Emirati national identity, and bring schools across the country together in a national initiative led from Ras Al Khaimah.

Students compete in two streams: Arabic A for native speakers, and Arabic B for students learning Arabic as a second language. Each grade and stream forms its own category, so students compete only with peers at their level, across 14 categories in total.

Round 1: a written dictation held in each school for every grade and stream, concluding on 26 November 2026, with schools submitting their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Round 2: on 7 December 2026, 1st-place winners approved by RAK DOK will record a supervised, live reading-fluency video on the competition platform. National Final: on 30 January 2027 at RAK Academy Khuzam Campus, 100 finalists will take a written dictation with full tashkeel, followed by a reading-fluency test. National finalists will be announced on 11 January 2027.

The competition is held over three rounds:

First, second and third places will be awarded in every category, with cash prizes for 42 national winners.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shaib Al Naqbi, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, said:“Arabic language, Emirati culture and national identity are key strategic pillars for Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge. The response we have seen from schools across all seven emirates in the competition's first year reflects a shared commitment to the Arabic language and to nurturing a generation that takes pride in its identity.

“Through the RAK Arabic Spelling Bee, we want students to enjoy reading and writing in Arabic and take pride in mastering it, while giving learners of Arabic as a second language a fair and motivating way to show what they can do. We look forward to celebrating our finalists in Ras Al Khaimah in January.”

To ensure fairness, Round 2 and Final texts remain confidential, and both rounds are judged centrally by a RAK DOK committee, with schools never marking their own students.

More information about the competition is available at arabicbee.

ABOUT RAS AL KHAIMAH DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE:

Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) is a government entity established in 2023 by decree of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Department was assigned with the mission of enhancing the quality of private education services in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, supporting innovation across all educational fields and systems, ensuring students receive high-quality education. The department is responsible for all stages of education of student of all ages and attainment levels, including kindergarten, early childhood education, school education, higher education, vocational training, and continuing education. RAK DOK is committed to developing an inclusive, world-class education ecosystem that promotes sustainability and innovation, empowers young learners to achieve their full potential, and enriches the community's quality of life in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT RAS AL KHAIMAH:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.