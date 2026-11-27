MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Veeam to demonstrate advanced data protection, cyber recovery and AI-ready data resilience capabilities as Middle East organisations accelerate digital transformation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, November, 2026 - Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, will return to GITEX Global 2026, taking place from 8–11 December at Expo City Dubai, to demonstrate how organisations can build trusted data foundations for artificial intelligence (AI) while strengthening their ability to withstand, respond to and recover from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Under the theme 'Building Data & AI Trust Through Resilience', Veeam will showcase how organisations can bring together data resilience, cyber resilience, governance and Veeam Intelligent ResOps to protect critical business information, ensure operational continuity and accelerate AI adoption with confidence.

As organisations across the Middle East invest in AI, cloud computing and digital transformation, the importance of ensuring that the data powering these initiatives is secure, governed, accessible and recoverable is becoming increasingly critical. At the same time, the growing sophistication of ransomware and other cyberattacks, alongside evolving regulatory and data sovereignty requirements, is driving organisations to rethink their approach to data protection and business continuity.

According to Veeam's 2026 Data Trust and Resilience Report, based on insights from more than 900 senior IT, security and risk leaders worldwide, 90% of organisations are confident in their ability to recover from a cyber incident within their defined recovery time objectives. However, among organisations affected by ransomware, only 28% managed to fully recover all affected data, while 44% recovered less than 75%. The research also found that 43% of organisations believe AI adoption is outpacing their ability to secure data and models.

These findings highlight the growing gap between perceived recovery readiness and actual resilience, reinforcing the need for organisations to move beyond traditional backup strategies towards comprehensive data protection, verified recovery and stronger governance. The challenge is particularly relevant to the Middle East, where digital transformation and AI adoption are accelerating across government, financial services, healthcare, energy and critical infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Veeam's participation at GITEX will focus on helping organisations establish the trusted and resilient data foundations required to support their digital ambitions. Throughout the exhibition, Veeam will showcase a range of technologies and use cases designed to address the evolving data protection and recovery requirements of regional organisations. Demonstrations will include end-to-end ransomware detection, response and recovery, cyber recovery orchestration, secure and clean-room recovery workflows, and hybrid and multi-cloud resilience. Visitors will also be able to explore Microsoft 365 and SaaS data protection, modern application and Kubernetes resilience, and AI-powered operational insights and automation.

Veeam will highlight how these capabilities can support organisations across several key sectors, including government and smart cities, financial services, healthcare and critical infrastructure. Emphasis will be placed on incident responses, bringing together cybersecurity, IT, backup and recovery teams to improve coordination and accelerate restoration following a cyber incident.

Veeam will also demonstrate how organisations can establish trusted data foundations for AI initiatives, ensuring that information is protected, governed and recoverable as AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations. It will showcase continued innovation across its Data Resilience Platform, enhancements to cyber resilience and incident response readiness, expanded integrations across data protection and security operations, and developments supporting trusted data for AI.

Veeam's GITEX participation will extend beyond technology demonstrations, with a strong focus on engaging customers, partners and the wider technology ecosystem.

As organisations increasingly recognise that protecting data requires more than conventional backup, Veeam will reinforce its commitment to helping partners deliver comprehensive resilience solutions, supported by continued investment in enablement, certifications, ecosystem integrations and services-led growth.

Veeam will host an 'Architects of Tech' executive breakfast alongside HPE Networking and Women Board of Directors, which will bring together technology and business leaders to discuss leadership, innovation, technology strategy and the evolving role of partner ecosystems.

Supporting quotes:

Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President for EMEA at Veeam“The Middle East is one of the most strategically important and fastest-moving markets in EMEA for Veeam, and we are committed to growing here for the long term. The ambition we see across the region, from national AI strategies to large-scale investment in digital infrastructure, makes it a market where trusted, resilient data is not a nice-to-have but a foundation for growth. That is why I'm proud to be at GITEX in person this year, alongside our regional team, to meet the customers and partners who are shaping that future and to make sure their priorities directly inform how Veeam invests and innovates across EMEA.”

Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, EMEA East at Veeam:

“As organisations across the Middle East accelerate their adoption of AI and cloud technologies, resilience has become fundamental to maintaining business continuity and building trust in an increasingly data-driven world. Organisations need to know that their data is protected, secure and recoverable, wherever it resides. This means going beyond traditional backup to embrace comprehensive data protection strategies that include secure offsite backup, cyber recovery and data sovereignty. Equally, as AI becomes more deeply embedded in business operations, organisations must have confidence in the integrity, security and governance of the data powering their AI initiatives. At GITEX 2026, we're demonstrating how Veeam helps organisations build Data & AI Trust through resilience, enabling them to protect what matters, recover with confidence and innovate securely.”

Amin Hanafieh, Regional Director for Middle East & CIS at Veeam:“The Middle East is continuing its significant transformation, with governments and businesses investing heavily in digital infrastructure, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence. As these investments grow, organisations must ensure that resilience, data protection and recovery readiness are built into their digital strategies from the outset. Our focus is on working closely with customers and partners across the region to help them strengthen their data protection capabilities, address evolving sovereignty and compliance requirements, and ensure they can recover quickly when disruption occurs. GITEX provides an important opportunity to demonstrate how Veeam and our partner ecosystem are helping organisations build the trusted, resilient foundations needed for long-term digital growth.”

Visitors can meet Veeam at Hall 12, Booth H12-E50, at GITEX Global 2026, taking place from 8–11 December 2026 at Expo City Dubai.

Photo Caption: Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, EMEA East at Veeam

About Veeam Software:

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, privacy, compliance, and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500.