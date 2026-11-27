MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC celebrated the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, uniting employees, partners, patients and their families in a spirit of belonging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Activities included traditional performances, competitions, Arabic coffee and perfume workshops, a kids corner, and an interactive display where participants shared why they love the UAE. Reflecting the values of the UAE's Year of Family, the celebration reaffirmed SSMC's commitment to keeping patients and their families at the centre of its care.