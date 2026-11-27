MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (“BG&G”) announces that it has filed a securities class action against Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and certain of its officers in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, docketed under Case No. 5:26-cv-14267, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who want to ask the court to appoint them lead plaintiff must do so by January 12, 2027. Submit your losses or call 917-590-0911.

What the case is about

Intel designs and manufactures semiconductors, including the central processing units (CPUs) used in notebook and desktop personal computers.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Intel, Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner told investors that PC demand was holding up well despite rising memory prices and that customers were signaling a strong and sustainable demand environment, including in connection with Intel's upsized $20 billion common stock offering in August 2026. According to the complaint, Defendants had known since about the beginning of 2026 that rising memory prices would cut into PC demand and had already shifted CPU supply away from the PC business.

On October 29, 2026, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that its customers had begun signaling a PC slowdown tied to memory prices and availability, that it expected second-half 2026 PC units to fall more than 20%, and that it expected its Client Computing and Physical AI Group revenue to decline more than 20% sequentially in the fourth quarter. Intel also issued fourth-quarter revenue and earnings guidance below analyst expectations. On this news, Intel's stock fell $26.31 per share, or 28.6%, to close at $65.76 on October 30, 2026.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Defendants had known since approximately the beginning of 2026 that memory pricing would“destroy some of the demand on the client side”;Defendants had already shifted CPU supply away from the client business in anticipation of that demand destruction;as a result, the client market was not“hold[ing] up well” or“unfolding as expected” in the manner Defendants represented;during the third quarter of 2026, demand for Intel's client products declined and Intel's OEM customers began a significant adjustment of their purchasing and inventory levels; andas a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Read the complaint

Investor Q&A

Who is eligible to join the Intel class action? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities during the Class Period, July 23, 2026 – October 29, 2026, both dates inclusive, and suffered losses potentially attributable to the alleged misconduct may be eligible to participate in a recovery. Eligibility depends on the class definition and your transaction history.

Do I need to be lead plaintiff to recover? No. You do not need to serve as Lead Plaintiff to participate as a class member or share in a recovery. The Lead Plaintiff directs the litigation on behalf of the class, while other eligible class members may submit a claim if a settlement is reached.

I sold my shares - can I still participate? Possibly. Selling does not by itself prevent participation, but investors who sold before the alleged truth was disclosed may not have recoverable losses. Eligibility is generally based on when you purchased and sold the shares and whether you suffered losses potentially attributable to the alleged misconduct, not on whether you still hold them. You may still be eligible even if you sold before the lawsuit was filed or before a settlement.

Does it cost anything to participate? No. Securities class actions are handled on a contingency-fee basis. The law firms advance the litigation costs and are paid only if the case succeeds, subject to court approval. Class members do not pay legal fees directly.

What documents should I have ready? Gather brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing your purchases, sales, transfers, and current holdings in Intel securities. Helpful details include transaction dates, share counts, prices, and the accounts in which the trades occurred.

What happens if I miss the January 12, 2027 deadline? The January 12, 2027 deadline applies to seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff. Missing it generally does not prevent an otherwise eligible investor from remaining a class member, filing a claim, or receiving a settlement share. Any later settlement claim deadline is separate and must still be followed.

Submit your losses or call 917-590-0911 to discuss your options at no cost.

About Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm with 30 years of experience that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our attorneys have served as counsel in class actions that have recovered over $1 billion for investors and consumers. More at .

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Member of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

No upfront cost to investors: We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

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Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller, Client Services

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

60 East 42nd Street, 46th Floor, New York, NY 10165

917-590-0911 | ...