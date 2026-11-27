MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSLUS, a California-based oral care brand focused on cordless water flossing, will participate in the 2026 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM) from November 29 to December 1 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. At Booth #4607, the brand will showcase its cordless oral care products and connect with dental professionals from across the industry.









For COSLUS, GNYDM is an opportunity to take conversations beyond the product itself. By meeting with dentists, dental practices and other oral health professionals, the brand hopes to gain a closer understanding of evolving professional needs, exchange perspectives on oral care, and explore opportunities for future collaboration and B2B partnerships.

COSLUS conducted qualitative U.S. research involving 18 consumers in Los Angeles, Houston and New York, along with in-depth interviews with eight dentists. The research identified a common frustration with preset water-pressure levels: one setting could feel too forceful, while the next felt too weak.









The COSLUS Dial Flosser (E40) was designed in response to this feedback. Its physical dial offers 10 selectable water-pressure settings, giving users greater flexibility to find a level that suits their comfort and cleaning preferences. Designed for users with a range of oral care needs-including sensitive gums, braces and targeted cleaning-the E40 pairs adjustable pressure with the convenience of cordless use. Its ADA Accepted status further supports COSLUS's focus on professionally informed oral care.

At GNYDM, COSLUS will use the E40 to open discussions with dental professionals about pressure control, user comfort and the role of consumer feedback in developing at-home oral care products. COSLUS welcomes dentists, distributors and other industry professionals to visit Booth #4607 to explore the E40 and discuss evolving oral care needs.









About COSLUS

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in California, COSLUS focuses on cordless water flossing. The company combines consumer research, input from dental professionals and product development to make professional oral care easier to fit into daily life. COSLUS reports having sold more than 5.8 million cordless water flossers in the United States.

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Alaia Yan, Brand & Business Manager

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