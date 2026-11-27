(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLOUREC

French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors

with share capital of € 5,343,314.40

Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France

Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200 Meudon, November 27th, 2026 Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights

and shares comprising the share capital Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number

of outstanding shares Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) Net total number

of voting rights (2) 31 October 2026 267 165 720 265 886 457 265 349 567 30 September 2026 267 165 720 265 886 457 265 283 859 31 August 2026 267 165 720 265 886 457 265 269 153 31 July 2026 267 165 720 265 886 457 265 002 653 30 June 2026 238 699 859 237 400 546 231 446 001 31 May 2026 238 699 838 237 338 263 232 248 560 30 April 2026 238 699 838 234 651 591 229 560 849 31 March 2026 238 407 393 234 359 146 229 261 460 28 February 2026 238 407 393 234 359 146 232 314 985 31 January 2026 238 407 393 234 359 146 234 232 710 31 December 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 234 228 327 30 November 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 234 225 557 31 October 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 233 983 587 30 September 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 233 895 369 31 August 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 880 662 31 July 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 584 162 30 June 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 321 151 31 May 2025 238 362 191 234 359 146 234 059 146 30 April 2025 238 358 136 234 253 093 234 253 093 31 March 2025 238 139 535 234 034 492 234 034 492 28 February 2025 238 084 623 233 993 941 233 993 941 31 January 2025 238 084 623 233 966 259 233 966 259 31 December 2024 238 084 623 233 917 225 233 917 225 30 November 2024 238 052 129 231 123 100 231 123 100 31 October 2024 238 052 129 231 051 893 231 051 893 30 September 2024 237 784 309 230 304 541 230 304 541 31 August 2024 237 784 309 230 244 702 230 244 702 31 July 2024 237 784 309 229 947 719 229 947 719 30 June 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 May 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 30 April 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 March 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 29 February 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 January 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 December 2023 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 30 November 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301 31 October 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301 30 September 2023 236 635 229 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 August 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 July 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803 30 June 2023 235 532 187 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 May 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 April 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 March 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 28 February 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 January 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 December 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 November 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 October 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 September 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 31 August 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 31 July 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 30 June 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 502 31 May 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 April 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 March 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 28 February 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 January 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 December 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 November 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 October 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 September 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights“exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under“Regulated information”:

Attachment

2026_11_27_Monthly information voting right