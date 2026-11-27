MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guardian Recovery's Princeton Detox & Recovery Center is emphasizing the importance of accessible, structured, and personalized addiction treatment that continues well beyond the initial detoxification phase. As substance use disorders continue to affect individuals and families across New Jersey, the center is highlighting its residential inpatient treatment program as a central component of long-term recovery.

Located in Monmouth Junction, the Princeton Detox & Recovery Center medical detox clinic offers drug and alcohol detoxification alongside residential substance use rehabilitation. The facility is staffed by licensed physicians and nursing professionals experienced in detoxification, counseling, therapy, and mental health care. Through its residential program, the center provides individuals with 24/7 clinical oversight, individualized therapy, psychiatric services, and relapse prevention planning within a supportive environment.

The initiative reflects a broader understanding that detoxification represents the first step in recovery rather than the conclusion. While detox helps the body adjust to reduced or discontinued substance use, the center emphasizes that sustained recovery depends on continued treatment that addresses both substance use and any co-occurring mental health challenges. The residential program incorporates evidence-based therapies, medication-assisted treatment, holistic approaches, and personalized aftercare planning.

"Detox is a critical starting point, but it is only one part of a much longer journey," said Keesha Scott, Director of Clinical Services at Princeton Detox & Recovery Center. "The residential program exists because individuals need time, structure, and professional support to build a stable foundation. Addressing mental health alongside substance use is essential to that process."

The center's approach begins with a comprehensive assessment of each individual's substance use history, medical background, mental health, and current condition. That assessment determines the appropriate level of care and informs a treatment plan tailored to the individual. Professional supervision during detox allows clinical staff to monitor withdrawal symptoms, which vary according to the substance involved, the duration of use, and a person's overall health.

Following detox, individuals may transition into residential or inpatient treatment for structured counseling and therapy. This continuum is designed to address the physical effects of withdrawal while supporting emotional and psychological recovery over time. Aftercare planning, including counseling and community support resources, forms part of the center's effort to help individuals maintain progress after leaving the facility.

"Recovery is an ongoing process that deserves compassionate care and continued guidance," Scott said. "The goal is to help each person leave with the tools and support needed to sustain their progress long after treatment concludes."

As a drug detox center in New Jersey, Princeton Detox & Recovery Center continues to focus on helping individuals move through detoxification safely before entering longer-term care. The center's message underscores that recovery benefits from professional support at every stage.





Guardian Recovery's Princeton Detox & Recovery Center provides drug and alcohol detoxification and residential substance use rehabilitation services in New Jersey. The center combines licensed medical and clinical staff, evidence-based therapies, medication-assisted treatment, holistic methods, and personalized aftercare planning to support individuals throughout the recovery process. Its programs are designed to address both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions within a safe and supportive environment.

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For more information about Guardian Recovery - Princeton Detox & Recovery Center, contact the company here:

Guardian Recovery - Princeton Detox & Recovery Center

Keesha Scott

(609) 554-5389

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Guardian Recovery - Princeton Detox & Recovery Center

4287 US-1

Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852, United States

CONTACT: Keesha Scott