Spanish-language support and international repatriation to Latin America and Africa help the firm serve the D.C. metro area's diverse families.

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service, an independent, family-owned funeral home at 9241 Columbia Boulevard in Silver Spring, Maryland, continues a tradition that began in 1953, when Michael Joseph Rinaldi founded the business in Washington, D.C. More than 70 years later, the funeral home remains in the hands of the Rinaldi family, now led by third-generation licensed funeral director Gina M. Rinaldi. Families across Silver Spring and the surrounding Washington, D.C. metro area continue to turn to Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service for burial, cremation, memorial, and pre-planning services delivered with the same personal attention the family has offered for three generations. To learn more about the funeral home's history and services, visit Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service.As the only funeral home in Silver Spring owned and operated by the Rinaldi family, the firm continues to arrange traditional burial and cremation services, along with memorial services, graveside and chapel services, and veteran honors. The funeral home also provides bilingual support for Spanish-speaking families and coordinates international repatriation for families whose loved ones must be returned home to Latin America or Africa. This breadth of service, paired with direct, hands-on involvement from the Rinaldi family itself, is part of why many Silver Spring families continue to choose the firm generation after generation. Families exploring their options can review the full range of offerings on the funeral services in Silver Spring, MD page.Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service serves families throughout Montgomery and Prince George's counties and the broader Washington, D.C. metro area, including Hyattsville, Takoma Park, Langley Park, Bethesda, and Chevy Chase. The funeral home's longevity in the community reflects a commitment to walking alongside families during one of life's most difficult moments, regardless of faith, culture, or background. Gina M. Rinaldi and the Rinaldi family continue to treat every family the firm serves as if it were their own, a philosophy that has guided the business since its founding. The funeral home's newly renovated facility offers a warm, welcoming setting for visitations, services, and arrangement conferences, while the family's deep roots in the area continue to anchor its reputation for dependable, compassionate care.Families in need of immediate assistance, or those who wish to begin pre-planning arrangements, can reach Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service at (301) 585-4050, any hour of the day or night. The funeral home remains available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to respond to the needs of families at the time they need support most. More information, including family reviews and current service details, is available on the funeral home's Google Business Profile. As the Rinaldi family looks ahead to the decades to come, the commitment that has carried the business for more than 70 years, personal, compassionate service for every family, remains unchanged.About Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service: Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service, P.A. is an independent, family-owned funeral home located at 9241 Columbia Boulevard in Silver Spring, Maryland. Founded in 1953 by Michael Joseph Rinaldi, the firm is now led by Gina M. Rinaldi, a third-generation licensed funeral director. Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service arranges traditional burial and cremation services, and offers memorial services, pre-planning, veteran honors, bilingual support, and international repatriation for families across Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. metro area. The funeral home is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Gina Rinaldi

Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service

+1 (240) 278-4091

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Philip D. Rinaldi Funeral Service Marks Over 70 Years Serving Silver Spring Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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