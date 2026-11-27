NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angry Miao has introduced CYBERBOARD AI, a new flagship mechanical keyboard that brings voice interaction and AI-powered desktop hardware control into the everyday typing experience. The 81-key, 75% keyboard integrates speech-to-text functionality, a dual-microphone array, stereo speakers, and an AI hardware agent, bringing several desktop interaction tools into a single device.

Designed to make everyday computer use more flexible, CYBERBOARD AI allows users to switch between typing and speaking without changing applications. By double-tapping the customizable AI key, users can activate Voice Input and dictate directly into the active text field. A floating window previews the transcription as the user speaks, and a second click or a pause completes the input, with the finished text written directly into the active field. The feature works across supported applications on Windows and macOS, removing the need to switch apps or copy and paste dictated text.

Talking to the keyboard is easier than it sounds. Two microphones, backed by a dedicated audio chip and AI noise reduction, are designed to pick out your voice while filtering out the clatter of typing and nearby chatter. Depending on the situation, you can choose a narrow 90-degree pickup to focus on yourself or widen it to 180 or 360 degrees to capture a whole conversation. Built-in stereo speakers play your desktop audio and respond when you speak, so for everyday voice input there's no need for a microphone arm or a headset.

The Ultra Light Hardware Agent goes a step further, turning plain-language instructions into actions. Rather than guessing where to click on a screen, it sends commands the way a keyboard naturally would, for the actions it supports. Ask it to turn off the keyboard lights, set your mouse to 1600 DPI, switch the LED display to a clock or open Chrome, and it gets to work. One request can adjust multiple supported devices at once. It can also launch programs and scripts, run preset tasks and automations, and answer basic product questions. The result is a keyboard that does more than type.

All of this sits inside a full-sized CYBERBOARD flagship. The body is a solid block of CNC-machined 6063 aluminum, with a centered USB-C port, TPU feet, and a fixed 10° typing angle. Switches can be swapped out without soldering. For typing feel, an adjustable leaf spring mount offers three levels of adjustment, and with the included tuning pads, it can be set up in as many as 12 combinations, from firm and controlled to soft and springy. A POM plate and IXPE foam pads under the switches help shape how the keyboard feels and sounds.

The signature 5-by-40 LED matrix is back, with 200 individually controlled LEDs. Use it for custom animations and light effects, or as a small display for connection status, battery level, and the current mode. Each of the 81 keys has its own backlight, and a dedicated Caps Lock light rounds things out.

You can connect by USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless, or Bluetooth 5.1, with three Bluetooth channels and one 2.4 GHz channel for hopping between devices. A 10,000mAh battery keeps everything running, and 5W Qi wireless charging means you can simply set the keyboard on a compatible charging pad, no extra cable needed. With the keyboard, microphones, and speakers all built into one aluminum body, there are also fewer cables and gadgets competing for desk space.

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CYBERBOARD AI Combines Mechanical Keyboard Design with Voice Input and AI-Powered Hardware Control News Provided By Hummingbird Marketing Agency Inc. November 27, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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