Campaign connects pride in the UAE with practical action to protect the environment and care for shared spaces

The 'Celebrate Responsibly' cleanup supports The Climate Tribe's 'Love This Land' campaign, which encourages the use of sustainable celebration materials 790-plus personnel and 71-plus vehicles and equipment units will support cleaning operations during 2–3 December, alongside a volunteer cleanup on Abu Dhabi Corniche

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tadweer Group has announced 'Celebrate Responsibly', a campaign encouraging residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad by expressing their love for the nation through care for its environment. Bringing together dedicated cleaning operations, community volunteering and public awareness, the campaign places environmental responsibility at the heart of national celebration. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The 'Celebrate Responsibly' volunteer cleanup will take place on Abu Dhabi Corniche from 2am to 4am on 3 December 2026, in the early hours following the 2 December celebrations. The activity supports The Climate Tribe's 'Love This Land' campaign, translating a shared commitment to sustainable celebrations into community action.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said:“Eid Al Etihad is an opportunity to celebrate the UAE's achievements and reaffirm our commitment to its future. Tadweer Group is proud to contribute to the country's sustainability ambitions by advancing the responsible use of resources and care for the environment. Through 'Celebrate Responsibly', we aim to build on the sense of pride and belonging this occasion inspires, encouraging participation that extends beyond the celebrations. For us, long-term impact means supporting a future in which communities thrive and resources are valued for generations to come.”

Through the initiative, Tadweer Group is pairing its operational capabilities with opportunities for the community to take action. During 2–3 December, the Group will deploy 790-plus personnel and 71-plus vehicles and equipment units across its designated service areas in Abu Dhabi, supporting cleanliness before, during and after the celebrations.

The volunteer cleanup will cover designated parks, pathways and a closed section of Corniche Street, giving community members a practical way to care for the waterfront following the celebrations and support the work of frontline cleaning teams.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said:“When we celebrate the UAE, we celebrate a place we love. Caring for its environment is a meaningful expression of that love. Our message is enjoy the occasion, take responsibility and help keep the places we share beautiful. By making responsible choices and joining community efforts, each of us can carry the spirit of Eid Al Etihad beyond the celebrations and into everyday life.”

Digital awareness activities will encourage residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly and care for shared public spaces. The campaign will also recognise the frontline teams and volunteers whose efforts keep Abu Dhabi clean throughout the celebrations.

Tadweer Group invites community members to join the volunteer cleanup on Abu Dhabi Corniche from 2am to 4am on 3 December 2026. To participate, volunteers must complete the registration form in advance.

Registered volunteers will receive their zone and area assignments, work under the guidance of group leaders and attend an on-site health, safety and environment briefing before the cleanup begins.

About Tadweer Group:

Tadweer Group, part of L'IMAD Holding and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading entity in advancing sustainable waste management practices and setting new benchmarks for the circular economy. Guided by a strategic vision to transform the sector, the Group is focused on unlocking the value of waste and positioning it as a resource with long-term environmental and economic value.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is driving the transition from waste management to resource management through advanced technologies, strategic partnerships and integrated infrastructure. The Group is supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to divert 80% of waste from landfill by 2031, unlocking greater value from resources and accelerating the emirate's circular economy.

In 2025, Tadweer Group launched Tajmee'e, a world-class, AI-powered waste collection platform designed to support a cleaner and more sustainable future for the emirate.

In addition to its central role in serving Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is working to expand its impact beyond the emirate by developing advanced and sustainable waste management solutions and strengthening partnerships that support the transition towards a more efficient circular economy.