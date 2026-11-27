MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR today unveiled the HONOR Pad 20 Series, a slim, all-metal 12.1-inchtablet built to be a smart companion for study, work and entertainment. The tablet comes in three versions, a Paperlike Edition with a matte, anti-glare screen and a standard edition with a glossy screen, and Pro edition, all running the new MagicOS 10. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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An Eye-Comfort Display That Feels Like Paper:

The HONOR Pad 20 Series features a 12.1-inch, 3Kdisplay that delivers fine detail at 292 PPI, moves fluidly at up to 120Hz, and reaches a peak brightness of 700 nits, keeping the screen legible even in well-lit rooms. DCI-P3 wide color coverage supports accurate, vivid color across film, gaming and close-up reading.

The display is also engineered to hold up over extended use. HONOR built a full suite of eye comfort technology into the panel, starting with the AI Defocus Eye Protection feature, an industry-first approach the company says delivers an average 13-degree improvement in transient myopia across more than 2,000 tested scenarios.

In the evening, AI Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen's color temperature and is associated with a 20% increase in melatonin production. Hardware Low Blue Light keeps harmful blue light exposure down by 12%, Global DC Dimming eliminates flicker in low light, Dynamic Dimming cuts eye fatigue by 18%, and a dedicated Motion Sickness Relief feature is rated 89% effective for use during travel. All editions carry TÜV Rhineland certification for low blue light output and flicker-free performance.

The Paperlike Edition builds on this further, with features aimed at extended reading, note-taking and sketching. A self-developed, dual-layer anti-glare film reduces ambient light interference by 99%, producing a matte surface that behaves more like a printed page than a conventional screen. Layered on top is HONOR's Full-color Paper Mode, which reduces visual fatigue by a further 24%. Within that mode, PaperLike Notes warms the display's tone to mimic real paper during note-taking, and PaperLike Preview renders handwriting, sketches and photos in the same coloring they would carry once printed, so on-screen content closely matches its printed equivalent. The PaperLike Edition is certified by TUV Rheinland for its paper-like display. All of this is housed in an all-metal shell just 6.29 millimetersthin, finished in gray, and weighs as low as 525 grams depending on configuration.

A Tablet Built to Function as a Desktop:

The HONOR Pad 20 Series is designed to shift its interface depending on how it is used. When the Smart Bluetooth Keyboard is attached, the tablet automatically enters PC mode, bringing up a desktop layout complete with a taskbar and windows that minimize, maximize and close with a single click, consistent with conventional laptop behavior.

MagicOS 10 extends that functionality further. Up to 15 windows can remain open and freely resized simultaneously, while Quick layout automatically remembers your preferred desktop arrangements so you can relaunch a familiar setup with a single tap instead of rebuilding it from scratch. A dock feature also displays thumbnails of every open window at once, reducing the need to navigate between menus. The file manager similarly adopts a desktop-style interface, supporting multiple open windows and full mouse-and-keyboard control.

Additional productivity tools are built into the platform. iWork file formats can be converted to their Microsoft Office equivalents natively, without the need to install additional apps. AI Memo is designed to support meetings from start to finish, organizing materials beforehand, providing live prompts during the conversation and generating structured notes and action items afterward. HONOR Connect further extends the tablet's utility, allowing it to serve as a second display for Mac and enabling one-tap file sharing between HONOR phones and tablets.

Handwriting and sketching are supported through HONOR Magic-Pencil 4s. Weighing approximately 10 grams, the pencil is designed for extended use and reads 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, translating a light or heavy hand into a correspondingly thin or bold line. Interchangeable nibs and onboard physical buttons round out a design intended to bring pen-and-paper habits to a digital surface, an experience most pronounced on the Paperlike Edition's matte display.

Built for a Full Day, Not Just a Full Charge:

The HONOR Pad 20 Series is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform, which delivers a 15% gain in CPU energy efficiency and a 50% gain in GPU energy efficiency over its predecessor, supporting demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and extended multitasking.

The tablet is equipped with a 10,100mAhbattery rated for approximately 71 days of standby time. On a single charge, HONOR states the device supports approximately 9 hours of video playback, 50 hours of music playback, or 14 hours of e-book reading, with a full recharge from empty taking approximately 106 minutes using the included charger.

Audio is handled by a six-speaker system with a high- and low-frequency crossover and tuned using HONOR's proprietary sound algorithm, delivering balanced, symmetrical stereo output in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Pricing and Availability:

The HONOR Pad 20 Series will be available in UAE starting 27November, 2026 in three models, the standard edition, Paperlike Edition and Pro edition, with pricing starting at AED 1399 comes inside box Smart Bluetooth Keyboard and the HONOR Magic-Pencil 4s(USB-C) are available as accessories.

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning intelligent phones, AI PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.