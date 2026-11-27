Metals Come Back Swinging As Thin Thanksgiving Trade Lifts Markets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Gold is up 2.7%, silver 7% and copper 5% as Europe extends Thursday's rebound. With US trading thin, next week's return to normal liquidity will be the real test. Key takeaways:
-
Europe on a firmer footing: European markets are extending Thursday's rebound after a bruising month for technology shares, while US markets reopen for a shortened session.
Metals rally: gold has climbed 2.7%, silver 7% and copper 5% this morning.
A clear industrial dimension: China's market support, better industrial profits and tight physical supply help copper, while Chinese buying supports gold, although its jump also looks like a rebound after heavy losses earlier in the week.
A thin-liquidity test: thinner trading may exaggerate moves, and next week's return to normal liquidity will be a better test.
Next week: euro-area inflation is due on Tuesday, followed by the US jobs report on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment