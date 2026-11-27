MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Gold is up 2.7%, silver 7% and copper 5% as Europe extends Thursday's rebound. With US trading thin, next week's return to normal liquidity will be the real test.

Europe on a firmer footing: European markets are extending Thursday's rebound after a bruising month for technology shares, while US markets reopen for a shortened session. Metals rally: gold has climbed 2.7%, silver 7% and copper 5% this morning. A clear industrial dimension: China's market support, better industrial profits and tight physical supply help copper, while Chinese buying supports gold, although its jump also looks like a rebound after heavy losses earlier in the week. A thin-liquidity test: thinner trading may exaggerate moves, and next week's return to normal liquidity will be a better test. Next week: euro-area inflation is due on Tuesday, followed by the US jobs report on Friday.

Key takeaways:Europe starts Friday on a firmer footing

European markets have started Friday on a firmer footing, extending Thursday's rebound after a bruising month for technology shares. US markets were closed for Thanksgiving yesterday and reopen for a shortened session today, so thinner trading may exaggerate moves. The improvement in sentiment is welcome, but next week's return to normal liquidity will be a better test of whether investors are ready to rebuild exposure to equities. Fed and AI concerns linger

For now, concerns remain about AI monetisation and the extent of future growth from the Big Tech firms, at a time when the Federal Reserve seems to have been given no choice but to hike rates for the foreseeable future, even if a“jumbo” 50bps move in December seems to be off the table.

Heading into the last month of the year, investors may rethink their portfolio weights as the holiday season approaches, which could bring further volatility in markets. Metals come back swinging

Metals are also rallying this morning. Gold and silver have climbed 2.7% and 7% respectively, while copper is up 5%, giving the move a clear industrial dimension. What is behind the move

China's market support and better industrial profits have helped copper, alongside signs of tight physical supply there. For gold, recent Chinese buying offers support, although today's jump also looks like a rebound after heavy losses earlier in the week. Silver sits between those two stories: it can benefit from renewed appetite for precious metals and from hopes for stronger industrial demand. Next week: will the gains hold?

Next week, the question is whether those gains hold when US participation returns. Euro-area inflation is due on Tuesday, followed by the US jobs report on Friday. The resulting moves in the dollar and bond yields will be especially important for gold and silver. What it means for the Gulf

For Gulf investors, gold is the metal that matters most: it is both a popular retail asset and a store of value across the region. Today's rebound follows heavy losses earlier in the week, so next week's dollar and yield moves will show whether it can hold. Most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar, which makes the US jobs report and Fed expectations relevant for local borrowing costs too.

THE PRESENT MATERIAL MUST BE REGARDED AS MARKETING COMMUNICATION AND SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS INVESTMENT RESEARCH OR INVESTMENT ADVICE.