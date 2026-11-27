Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani arrived in Vrindavan on Friday to participate in the sacred Govardhan Parikrama, drawing a warm and grand welcome from devotees and locals at various points along the route. During his visit, Anant Ambani offered prayers at the Shri Giriraj Ji Mukharvind Temple before embarking on the parikrama of Giriraj Ji, also known as Govardhan Parvat. He received a traditional welcome from devotees as he proceeded with the religious ritual. The Parikrama route witnessed vibrant displays of Braj's rich cultural and devotional heritage, with local artists presenting scenes from Krishna Leela, depicting the divine pastimes of Lord Krishna. Anant Ambani appeared spellbound as he watched the performances, reflecting the spiritual fervour and cultural traditions of the region.

Speaking about his spiritual experience, Anant Ambani said, "I am performing a full Parikrama of Giriraj Dharan. Being at the feet of Lord Giriraj Dharan brings immense joy. I am deeply grateful to the people of Braj. We are all here at the feet of Giriraj Dharan. It is because of my grandparents that I am here today. Their blessings, affection and guidance have brought me here. They were very pleased when I told them I was coming here to perform the full Parikrama, and I am offering my respects here on their behalf as well. Expressing his emotions on visiting the holy shrine, Anant Ambani added, "What I have experienced here cannot be expressed in words. There is a unique atmosphere of devotion and spirituality. I pray to the Lord for the well-being of everyone, and especially for the great well-being of our nation, India."

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Giriraj Ji Mukharvind Temple priest Ganesh said, "Anant Ambani's visit to Giriraj has brought great joy. His parents, as well as his grandparents, have a deep connection with Giriraj Ji. They have consistently made offerings and donations at all the temples. May his family be blessed with ever-growing renown and prosperity." (ANI)