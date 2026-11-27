New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Friday released Karunanayak Ram, the latest book by renowned social activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, in New Delhi. Published by Prabhat Prakashan, the book presents the personality, life philosophy and ideals of Lord Ram in the broader context of compassion, human sensitivity, social justice and moral responsibility. The programme was organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuk of Bhutan attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the Chief Guest on the occassion. Along with Kailash Satyarthi, IGNCA Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi and publisher Prabhat Kumar were also present.

Mohan Bhagwat, who released the book and delivered the keynote address, spoke about the compassion embodied by Lord Ram and its relevance in the present times. He said that there is an innate feeling within each of us that inspires us to do something to alleviate another person's suffering, and that is compassion. Mohan Bhagwat said,“Compassion, dignity and the spirit of public welfare are inherent in the character of Lord Ram. The fundamental difference between Ram and Ravan was that Ravana remained confined to the ego of 'I' and 'mine', whereas Ram's life represents the ideal of compassion and the practice of Dharma. Ego means being unable to look beyond 'I' and 'mine'. Until we rise above this attachment, we cannot experience the eternal truth that we are all interconnected at our core.”

He further said that compassion manifests when another person's suffering becomes our own.“Compassion is not a special virtue, but a natural expression of humanity. It manifests when another person's suffering becomes our own, and we act, to the best of our ability, to alleviate it. Merely expressing sympathy is not compassion; compassion inspires us to serve and work for the welfare of all. We can never be happy in isolation; our happiness is intrinsically linked to the well-being of society, nature and the world," he said. "Therefore, it is not enough merely to believe in Ram; it is equally important to follow Ram's ideals. Drawing inspiration from his character, and practising dignity, a sense of duty and compassion in our own lives, is the true expression of faith. Many of the problems facing the country and the world today stem from the insistence on 'I' and 'mine' and the absence of compassion. What else, truly, distinguishes a human from an animal? Biologically, a human is also an animal—sharing the same basic instincts. Yet, there exists something distinct, a special quality, which is compassion," RSS Chief added.

He further emphasised why globalisation of compassion is necessary. "In such times, the globalisation of compassion is essential. Only when we rise above our limited self-interest and develop a sense of belonging towards the entire creation can we truly move towards humanity and global welfare,” he added

Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuk of Bhutan said that it was a matter of great pride for Bhutan that Kailash Satyarthi had described the country as a good example of Ram Rajya. She also appreciated the young people who are coming forward to understand the ideals of Lord Ram.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Lord Rama is an inspiration for India's culture, ideals and public life, and a symbol of the collective consciousness. "The title Karunanayak Ram is, in itself, a profound philosophical expression. Power becomes meaningful only when it is inspired by compassion. The character of Rama presents an ideal synthesis of duty and sensitivity. Rama is an inspiration for India's culture, ideals and public life, and a symbol of the collective consciousness that connects individuals and society. To understand Rama is to understand India. His leadership is reflected not merely in power or strength, but in the wholeness of his character," he said.

"Compassion is not merely a tender emotion, but a transformative force within us. The character of Rama embodies a remarkable synthesis of dignity, duty and sensitivity. It is also important to understand his leadership, fearlessness, exemplary conduct as a son and the manner in which he upheld the dignity of relationships. Taking up even a single thread of Ram's character and pursuing it can set us on a journey towards the infinite dimensions of his personality," he added

On the occasion, Kailash Satyarthi highlighted the intellectual background and central idea of his book Karunanayak Ram. He emphasised the need to understand the life of Lord Ram through the wider perspective of compassion. The central idea of the book is that compassion is not merely an expression of kindness or sentiment, but an active moral force capable of bringing positive change in individuals, society and systems of governance. He said that he has arrived at the conclusion that the most significant and practical aspect of Ram's life is that he is a compassionate hero.“For me, compassion is not merely an emotion, but a force that arises when we regard another person's suffering as our own and inspires us to take action to alleviate it. The book explores this very dimension of compassion in Ram's life at four levels – family, society, systems and the self.”

In his welcome address, Sachchidanand Joshi said that no human being could be considered complete without the integration of culture and compassion.“At least in India, we cannot imagine a complete human being without culture and compassion. This is the land from which compassion, love and goodwill have emerged for the world,” he said. (ANI)