Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Political parties have traded sharp reactions over the proposed Delimitation Bill and its link to the Women's Reservation Bill, with the BJP and its allies framing it as a constitutional requirement while the Congress has questioned the government's motives and the oversight of the process. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30, after the Cabinet passed the legislation proposing a proportionate 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for all the States.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi said that delimitation is a constitutional matter rather than a partisan political issue, and parties should engage in the process for the national interest.“Delimitation is not a political issue. It is a constitutional matter. Any party that has faith and respect for the country and its democracy should be willing to discuss and follow the process. This is not just about the BJP. It concerns the entire country,” he said while speaking to ANI.

He directly urged parties such as the DMK and AIADMK to come on board. Thirupathi further alleged that the Opposition's primary motivation was political resistance, stating,“I believe the opposition's agenda is simply to oppose the BJP. Otherwise, whether it is the DMK, AIADMK or any other party, they should come on board in the interest and for the good of the country.”

Supporting the government's position, NCP leader Umesh Patil welcomed the NDA government's proposed Delimitation Bill and urged Opposition parties to back its passage.“This Bill is very important for our country and essential for our democracy. We believe it must be passed. It would be good if the Opposition parties also support it, as everyone wants this Bill to be passed,” Patil said in Mumbai while speaking to ANI. He also highlighted the legislation's link to the long-standing demand for women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, adding,“We welcome the Bill introduced by the NDA government. The deadline for the delimitation process was also set for 2026, so Parliament will have to decide on this matter.”

Conversely, Congress MP Christopher Tilak alleged that the BJP is attempting to push the delimitation exercise forward under the guise of the Women's Reservation Bill while trying to secure parliamentary support through back-channel negotiations.“The BJP is once again trying their level best to reintroduce this bill under the guise of the women's reservation bill. This time they are trying to mobilise the required numbers through various other parties by having some deals with them,” Tilak said in Tiruchirappalli. Speculating on the government's outreach, he added,“How is the present government going to mobilise the numbers? BJP would be eyeing parties like the DMK and TMC, and I hear that they have approached SP also.”

Tilak also raised concerns regarding the oversight of the delimitation process, questioning the impartiality of the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.“Last month, malpractices happened in the Chief Election Commission. Now the same Chief Election Commissioner is going to handle this delimitation. He will clearly go by the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. We cannot trust the Chief Election Commissioner,” he said.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature. In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. The Bill seeks to constitute a Delimitation Commission after the commencement of the proposed Act, to undertake the exercise of delimitation. As per the Constitution Amendment Bill, the delimitation figures will be frozen till 2051. Factoring in five current vacancies in the 543-member House, the effective strength stands at 538, placing the two-thirds threshold at approximately 359 votes. A probable scenario being tracked by parliamentary observers suggests the treasury benches, which currently command around 320 members (including the 20 TMC rebels) under the National Democratic Alliance, could seek broader cross-party backing to reach the required numbers. With support from NCP(SP) (eight seats) and YSRCP (four seats), the NDA is eyeing the 359-mark. DMK, which has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, has two non-negotiable demands, including protecting Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census and ensuring a 25-year freeze on population-based delimitation. With both demands fulfilled in the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the party members are likely to vote in favour. (ANI)