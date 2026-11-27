MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California - November 27, 2026 -

VendRespect, a cybersecurity scoring and vendor management company, has launched a real-time scoring platform that converts static annual security questionnaires into continuously updated risk intelligence, reflecting changes in vendor security postures as they occur.

The launch responds to a shift in how data breaches reach organizations. Recent industry findings indicate that more than 60 percent of data breaches now originate through third-party vendors, making the security practices of partners and suppliers a central factor in any organization's overall risk profile. Traditional once-a-year questionnaires capture a single moment in time and quickly fall out of date as vendor relationships and security conditions change.

The cybersecurity rating service by VendRespect addresses that gap with a dynamic scoring system that updates as vendor security profiles shift. The platform evaluates a client's own security practices, the security postures of connected vendors, and the results of third-party verifications to produce a quantifiable measure of cybersecurity risk. Rather than presenting a static report, the score adjusts in real time to reflect the current state of a client's vendor network.

"Vendor relationships change throughout the year, yet most organizations only review them once," said Maksim Avrukin, Founder of VendRespect. "A score that reflects reality only on the day it was completed leaves a long window of uncertainty. Continuous scoring closes that window by showing risk as it actually stands at any given moment."

The platform is built for IT consultants, Managed Service Providers, and business owners who need a structured method of cybersecurity vendor monitoring. It includes risk assessments that identify critical vulnerabilities, third-party verification that can strengthen a client's score, and supply chain risk management that identifies key vendors and assesses how their security affects the client. The system also aggregates vendor agreements, forms, and signatures in a centralized location and integrates with IT Glue, drawing on documentation data already maintained by many IT professionals.

Avrukin noted that the approach reflects a broader industry movement toward structured security policies, driven by growing scrutiny from regulators, insurers, and customers. "Organizations are being asked to demonstrate how they manage third-party risk, not simply claim that they do," he said. "The platform gives them a defensible, data-driven record of where their exposure lies and how it is changing over time."

The platform also provides visual representations of vulnerabilities, helping IT professionals communicate security needs to clients and supporting the transition from reactive responses to a managed, ongoing process. For business owners, the tools simplify the process of completing cybersecurity insurance questionnaires by organizing security information in a single profile.

VendRespect is a cybersecurity scoring and vendor management company serving IT consultants, Managed Service Providers, and business owners. The company provides risk assessments, cybersecurity scoring, third-party verification, dynamic real-time scoring, centralized storage of vendor agreements, supply chain risk management, and integration with IT documentation systems. Through these services, VendRespect helps clients understand their security profiles, identify critical vulnerabilities, and manage the risks introduced by their vendor networks.

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For more information about VendRespect, contact the company here:

VendRespect

Maksim Avrukin

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VendRespect

4804 Laurel Canyon blvd 827

Valley Village, California 91607

CONTACT: Maksim Avrukin