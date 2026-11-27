MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Every property is different, which is why the company offers personalised security advice, tailored systems and ongoing support.

Miranda, NSW, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Castle Security today announced its launch to help families across Sydney protect their homes.







My Castle Security co-founders Jimmy and Darren Urquhart.

Darren Urquhart and Jimmy Urquhart founded the company in Miranda, in Sydney's Sutherland Shire. They believe every castle needs protection. With so many types of security equipment available, it can be hard for homeowners to know where to start.

Security Designed Around Each Home

Homeowners can book a free on-site security assessment before choosing a system. During the visit, a team member checks areas such as the driveway, garage and side access and explains the security options available.

“No two properties are the same. The right setup depends on the layout, the entry points and what the customer wants to protect,” said Jimmy Urquhart, co-founder of My Castle Security.

The company installs security cameras, video doorbells, intercoms, alarm systems, access control and smart locks. Cameras let homeowners check what is happening around their home. Video doorbells and intercoms help them see who is at the door. Smart locks can make it easier to manage who comes in.

Homeowners can start with one system or choose a full security setup. The team can also check older systems and suggest better options if they no longer meet the homeowner's needs.

Reliable Systems and Careful Installation

Wired security systems use cables to connect equipment. This can help keep the connection steady and reduce problems with devices that rely only on Wi-Fi.

The team keeps the work area tidy and hides cables where possible. Once the work is done, the team tests the system and shows the homeowner how to use it. This may include setting up the app and checking the settings.

“We want customers to feel clear on what they need, why they need it and how their system works once it is installed,” said Darren Urquhart, co-founder of My Castle Security.

The local team is only a phone call away if customers need help after installation.

Homeowners interested in securing their property can learn more about Darren and Jimmy Urquhart and arrange a free on-site security assessment through the My Castle Security website.

About My Castle Security

My Castle Security is a Sydney security installation company helping homes and businesses protect their properties with tailored wired security systems, servicing the Sutherland Shire, Bayside, Eastern Suburbs, Georges River and the Inner West.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

