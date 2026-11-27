Cool Air USA's free Water Heater Age Checker shows when a tank was built.

The Water Heater Age Checker reads the manufacture date from a tank's serial number or a photo of its label, a date insurers and buyers often ask for.

- Edan Toorgeman, President of Cool Air USALAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cool Air USA, a licensed air conditioning and plumbing contractor based in Lauderhill, has launched a free online Water Heater Age Checker. The tool reads the manufacture date from a water heater's serial number, or from a photo of its rating label, and shows the month and year the tank was built. It requires no email address or phone number, and uploaded photos are not kept.A water heater's age comes up more often than most homeowners expect: when a tank stops working, when a home is bought or sold, and when a home insurer asks for it, for example during an insurance inspection. Yet most manufacturers do not print the build date in plain form. They encode it in the serial number, and each brand uses its own format."A water heater is a simple machine, and a lot of what goes wrong with one can be repaired," said Edan Toorgeman, president of Cool Air USA. "We built this tool so a homeowner knows the age of the tank before anyone talks to them about a new one."The tool decodes serial numbers for Rheem, Ruud, Richmond, A. O. Smith, State and Bradford White, and works for other brands from the date printed on the label. Along with the manufacture date, the result shows:- how the tank's age compares with typical lifespan in South Florida;- the manufacturer's tank warranty range;- the maintenance that helps a tank last;- a share button to send the result to the homeowner, a buyer or an insurer.According to the company's plumbers, a tank that is flushed once a year can last well over 10 years in South Florida, while one that is never maintained may fail in four to six. Several common faults, including a heating element, the anode rod, a faulty valve or a leaking fitting caught in time, can be fixed without replacing the tank.The Water Heater Age Checker joins other free tools on the company's website, including an AC Age Checker and an AC Estimator.About Cool Air USAFounded in 2008 and based at 3901 NW 16th St, Lauderhill, FL 33311, Cool Air USA is a family-owned air conditioning and plumbing contractor serving Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The company holds Florida contractor licenses CAC053230 and CFC1434266 and offers water heater repair and replacement along with plumbing service for homes and condos. More information is available at or (877) 895-1155.

Edan Toorgeman

Cool Air USA

+1 877-895-1155

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Cool Air USA Launches Free Online Tool That Shows South Florida Homeowners When Their Water Heater Was Built News Provided By Cool Air USA November 27, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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