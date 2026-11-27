MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trillium MMA, the Scarborough and Markham MMA gym, went 3-1 in Niagara-on-the-Lake as co-founder Xi Lau earned Fight of the Night honours.

- Jim Tran, Co-Founder, Trillium MMA

SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trillium MMA, a Toronto-area MMA gym with locations in Scarborough and Markham, won three of its four bouts at Prospect Fighting Championships 27, held Oct. 24 at Central Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Co-founder and coach Xi Lau earned Fight of the Night honours with a unanimous decision in a professional flyweight bout, amateurs Zack MacDonald and Eghosa Igbinenikaro both won, and Tsheltrim Rabgyel went the distance in his professional debut.

Lau, 36, defeated Gino Ghalehpardaz over three five-minute rounds to improve his professional record to 3-2. One of the three training partners who opened the gym in Scarborough in 2014, he earned his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt in 2024 and continues to coach between his own fights.

In the amateur bouts, bantamweight Zack MacDonald, 19, took a unanimous decision over Manuchehr Orzuev after three three-minute rounds, his third win of 2026. Welterweight Eghosa Igbinenikaro submitted Antonin Petiteville with a guillotine choke to stay unbeaten at 5-0, with every one of his wins coming by stoppage.

Featherweight Tsheltrim Rabgyel, who was unbeaten in four amateur bouts, dropped a unanimous decision to Alexander Krutskykh after three five-minute rounds in his first professional fight. Rabgyel grew up in Bhutan and now trains in Toronto, and the Bhutan Olympic Committee has described him as that country's first mixed martial arts fighter. Records are those listed in Sherdog's Fight Finder database.

Prospect Fighting Championships is a London, Ontario-based promotion that has staged professional and amateur cards since 2013, and its alumni include UFC veterans Randa Markos and T.J. Laramie. The 13-bout card on Oct. 24 was headlined by a welterweight bout between Bobby Poulter and Gabriel Miranda. Regional shows of this kind are where Ontario fighters build the records that lead to larger promotions, and Trillium MMA's fight team includes both professional and amateur competitors.

"Four of our fighters competed on the same card and every one of them fought the way they train," said Jim Tran, co-founder of Trillium MMA. "Xi coaches these athletes all week and then earned Fight of the Night himself. Zack and Eghosa keep improving, and Tsheltrim went three hard rounds in his first professional fight. He will be back."

Trillium MMA teaches kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and mixed martial arts to adults, along with kids and youth programs for ages 3 to 15, and its coaching staff includes five Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts. Beginners are welcome in every program, and sparring is optional. MMA classes in Scarborough run seven times a week at 770 Birchmount Rd., Unit 27, and the Markham gym at 343 Rodick Rd., Unit 2, offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and a weekly MMA class.

The gym opened in Scarborough in 2014 as Apex Sanshou Team, founded by three training partners who met while competing in Wushu-Sanda, and it took the Trillium MMA name when it added the Markham location about a decade later. Class schedules for both locations are posted at trlm. The Scarborough gym can be reached at 647-821-8756 and the Markham gym at 647-808-8756, and fight announcements and results appear on the gym's Instagram account, @trillium.

About Trillium MMA

Trillium MMA is a martial arts gym with locations in Scarborough and Markham, Ontario, teaching kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and mixed martial arts to adults, kids and youth, from first-time beginners to professional fighters. Founded in 2014 as Apex Sanshou Team, the gym takes its name from Ontario's floral emblem, a reference to its three founders and to the three pillars of MMA: striking, wrestling and grappling. Learn more at trlm.

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Trillium MMA Fighters Win Three Bouts at Prospect Fighting Championships 27 News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 27, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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