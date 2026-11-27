MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) In an exclusive interview with IANS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar spoke on a range of issues concerning Hindu religious sentiments, cultural identity and national politics.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged silence on the Karthigai Deepam controversy in Tamil Nadu, Kumar accused the Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics and neglecting Hindu concerns.

He strongly advocated the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), describing it as essential for gender justice and women's equality.

He also discussed attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute and Akhilesh Yadav's proposed temple visit.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: How do you view the Karthigai Deepam controversy? Do you believe the Tamil Nadu government's actions amount to disregarding the religious sentiments of Hindus?

Alok Kumar: I would like to say that preventing the lighting of the lamp at that pillar, despite the Supreme Court's directions, is not merely a disregard for Hindu sentiments; it is an insult. This insult was deliberate and could not have happened without the consent of the head of the government. Therefore, I hold the entire Tamil Nadu government responsible.

I am very satisfied that the Supreme Court has initiated contempt proceedings against the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, the Secretary of the concerned department, and other officials. They have been directed to be served within five days and have been asked to respond.

I am also satisfied that the Board of Trustees, which had passed a resolution, saying that it would not comply with the Supreme Court's order, has been dissolved. The responsibility has now been entrusted to two retired High Court judges appointed as receivers, and a clear direction has been issued for the lamp to be lit there on Saturday.

The CRPF will provide security to ensure compliance with the order, rather than relying on the local police. This entire arrangement makes it evident that the Supreme Court does not have confidence in the state government. It also shows that the Court is taking concrete steps to ensure the implementation of its order.

If the order is not implemented, it would amount to an insult to the Judiciary and its authority, as well as an attack on Hindu sentiments, traditions and religious practices that are protected by the Constitution.

I am certain that Hindu society in Tamil Nadu will not accept this. It will respond appropriately and hold the state government accountable, while remaining within the Constitutional and democratic framework. The state government will have to start counting its days in office.

IANS: You have said that mocking Hindus will not be tolerated. Do you believe that Hindu faith and religious traditions are being deliberately targeted through this controversy?

Alok Kumar: Absolutely. The question is simple: Should a lamp be lit at that pillar once a year, on Kartik Purnima, or not? Is there an established tradition of doing so?

The Single Judge bench said that such a tradition exists and directed that the ritual be performed. The Division Bench affirmed that position and directed that permission be granted. The Supreme Court also issued its directions. Are we to believe that all these judges are wrong?

Hindus are simply asserting their rights-the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and affirmed by the courts. Therefore, an individual cannot be allowed to arbitrarily claim that such a tradition never existed and deny permission for its observance.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi carries a red-covered copy of the Constitution, but his silence over the allegations of constitutional violations and non-compliance with Supreme Court directions in Tamil Nadu raises questions. How do you view this?

Alok Kumar: I do not know whether the book he carries actually contains the Constitution inside its cover. I also do not know whether he has ever read it. Whenever a terrorist is killed, he opens that book and talks about human rights. When Hindus are eliminated from Kashmir, the book remains closed. When Supreme Court orders are violated, the book remains closed.

That book is not about the Constitution; it represents the petty politics through which he believes Hindu sentiments can be insulted to consolidate the Muslim vote bank. This time, Hindu society did not vote for them. In Tamil Nadu and Assam, among the legislators they have elected, almost all except one are Muslims. The MLA from Bengal is also a Muslim. In Kerala, they have benefited from their alliance with the Muslim League.

They (Congress) are no longer behaving like a national party. They appear to be trying to become the Muslim League, and the country is beginning to understand this.

IANS: Do you think the stand taken by the Congress and the INDIA bloc on this issue reflects their politics over Hindu religious sentiments?

Alok Kumar: It reflects that attitude very clearly. We have previously witnessed statements by the son of the current Congress President (Priyank Kharge), who is also a Minister in Karnataka. We have heard calls for campaigns to eliminate Hindutva and witnessed abusive remarks against it. We have also seen a flood of baseless allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), repeated attempts to hurt Hindu sentiments, and the pampering of people belonging to a particular religion.

I believe the INDIA alliance has suffered electoral defeats in Maharashtra and Bihar for these reasons. In future elections as well, Hindu voters will question them on these issues.

IANS: The Central Government has emphasised the need for a Uniform Civil Code. From the VHP's perspective, how important can the UCC be in ensuring equal rights and gender justice in the country?

Alok Kumar: I believe there should be no controversy over this issue. Ultimately, it is about gender justice and women's rights. A woman is not an animal or a possession. She is entitled to dignity, equality and the same rights as a man. If the entire world believes that a man should have only one wife, why should a man be permitted to have four wives? Why should a husband have the right to divorce his wife simply by pronouncing talaq three times within three months, without giving any reason? A wife serves her husband and family and bears children. If her husband dies, why should she not receive a share of his property? The global ideal is equality between men and women, respect for women's dignity and recognition of their right to life and equal treatment. I believe the Uniform Civil Code is necessary and should be implemented throughout the country. I am pleased that several states are taking steps in this direction and that two states (Uttarakhand and Gujarat) have already implemented it.

IANS: Following the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and initiatives to preserve India's cultural heritage, do you believe India is moving forward with greater confidence in its civilisational identity?

Alok Kumar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a commitment that the Ram Temple would be constructed. Under the leadership of saints and religious leaders, Hindu society carried forward this movement. People endured immense hardships, and many even sacrificed their lives. The temple has now been built. It is magnificent and beautiful. The cases concerning Kashi and Mathura are ongoing in court. We are hopeful that we (Hindus) will succeed. This represents a cultural renaissance and an act of atonement for the wrongs committed through the destruction of these temples. I believe this is a time when Hindu culture is flourishing and growing stronger.

IANS: The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue is currently in the spotlight. How does the VHP view this matter, and what role does the organisation intend to play going forward?

Alok Kumar: As I have already mentioned, the matter is currently before the court. As a lawyer, I have also examined the case files. I am confident that our facts are strong and our arguments are equally strong. I am confident that we will win the case and that the temple will be constructed in accordance with the court's directions.

IANS: If a situation like the Kar Seva movement arises in Mathura in the future, is the VHP prepared for it? What would be the organisation's strategy in this regard?

Alok Kumar: We currently have no plans in this regard.

IANS: What are the VHP's concerns regarding attacks on Hindu communities and their religious places of worship in foreign countries? Would you like to share your views?

Alok Kumar: I assume you are primarily referring to Bangladesh. We reached out to governments in more than 100 countries and raised concerns about the condition of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. We pointed out that these countries maintain trade relations with Bangladesh and help it. We asked them to look at what was happening to Hindus there. Attacks on minorities of this nature are unacceptable, particularly when countries continue to extend assistance to Bangladesh without adequately addressing the situation. There was considerable pressure because of these efforts. Even after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power this time, it did not dare to allow riots of that magnitude. I also believe that Hindus in Bangladesh are now fighting back for their rights. We are closely monitoring the entire situation and will take appropriate steps from time to time.

IANS: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav is planning to visit the Ram Temple in December. Would you welcome his visit?

Alok Kumar: I would expect him to take a dip in the Saryu River before visiting the temple. He should apologise for the atrocities and firing on Kar Sevaks during his father's (Mulayam Singh Yadav's) tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, when several Kar Sevaks lost their lives. He should also apologise for the fact that during his own tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, he did nothing for Ayodhya. He did not introduce any development plan for the city and did not even visit it. After seeking forgiveness, he can visit the temple. The temple is open to everyone and to all Hindus. Whether he comes out of genuine devotion or for political reasons ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, I believe he should first apologise and undertake an act of atonement.

IANS: Some saints are determined to oppose Akhilesh Yadav's visit. What would your advice be to them?

Alok Kumar: They are also saying the same thing: that he should apologise. After 18-19 people were killed, he reportedly spoke about the incident as though it were a trophy. He had said that even if 38 people had been killed, they would still have protected the mosque. He made these statements at public meetings, and the videos are available on YouTube. He also made such remarks in Parliament. He should atone for those statements.