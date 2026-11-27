MENAFN - IANS) Chhota Udepur, Nov 27 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday urged social media influencers from Chhota Udepur to help promote the district's tribal culture, traditional festivals and tourist attractions, and proposed developing village homestays to give tourism a boost and generate local employment.

Interacting with popular social media influencers at the Government Arts College in Kawant during his three-day visit to Chhota Udepur district, Sanghavi said social media could play an important role in bringing the region's cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience.

He particularly called for efforts to popularise Kawant's famous Gher fair on a global platform through greater public awareness.

Highlighting the district's geographical features and natural attractions, the Deputy Chief Minister called for collective efforts to develop Chhota Udepur as a tourism hub.

He said tourism development would strengthen the local economy and create opportunities for small artisans, women engaged in self-employment, artists and other sections of society.

As part of this effort, Sanghavi suggested introducing homestays in villages across the district.

He asked the district administration and local youth to jointly identify a village where the initiative could be started and announced financial assistance for the process.

He also sought suggestions from young influencers on the district's development. Kanu Rathwa, Anant Rathwa, Parth Patel and other participants raised issues and shared their views on education, healthcare, employment, tourism, sports, industry and skill development.

Responding to their suggestions, Sanghavi urged the influencers to use social media to disseminate information about the benefits of various government welfare schemes so that more people could access them.

He appealed to them to use their reach to help bring positive changes to people's lives. On the use of social media, Sanghavi said: "Pointing out shortcomings in government functioning through criticism was not wrong."

However, he urged influencers not to restrict their activities to criticism and making reels, and instead use their creativity to contribute to initiatives that benefit society.

During his visit, Sanghavi also held a series of meetings with BJP office-bearers and workers to review the party's organisational strength in the district.

At the Kawant Circuit House, he met senior party functionaries and workers and reviewed booth-level organisational activities. He called for strengthening the party's rural-level network and expanding its support base at every booth ahead of the upcoming elections.

He also reviewed the results of the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and discussed ways to make the party's future electoral strategy more effective.

In a separate series of meetings at the office of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mukesh Rathwa, Sanghavi reviewed organisational activities with booth presidents, office-bearers of various party wings and leaders who had contested previous elections.

Assembly, mandal and cluster in-charges, mandal presidents and general secretaries also attended the meetings.

He also held a separate interaction with senior local BJP workers and office-bearers in Kawant on the first evening of his three-day district visit, discussing ways to strengthen the party's organisational structure in the region.