Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Russell Edward Thirsk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription of new shares through exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 190.11
|20,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
DKK 3,802,200.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 252.1776
|20,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
DKK 5,043,552.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Juuel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription of new shares through exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 224.70
|32,898
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
DKK 7,392,180.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 252.1776
|32,898
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
DKK 8,296,138.68
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit
Contact investors:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ..., Tel: +45 44 74 99 58
Contact media:
Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, ..., Tel: +45 71 79 67 33
Company Announcement no. 60 / 2026
Attachments
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Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
PDMR_details_400002857
PDMR_details_400002858
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