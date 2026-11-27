MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through higher cooling-water concentration cycles, reclaimed-water reuse, and modular high-flow treatment systems that reduce water use, blowdown and capital costs.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Water Treatment and Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center water treatment and recycling market is projected to grow from USD 3.88 billion in 2026 to USD 7.09 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.21% between 2027 and 2032. Market growth is being driven by expanding AI infrastructure, higher cooling requirements, freshwater constraints, stricter environmental regulations, and increased adoption of reclaimed water across large data center campuses.

AI Infrastructure Increases Demand for Treated Cooling Water

The rapid development of AI and high-density computing infrastructure is increasing both the volume and quality of water required for data center cooling systems. U.S. data centers consume approximately 449 million gallons of water per day, while AI-driven expansion could add between 697 million and 1.45 billion gallons per day by 2030.

Cooling towers concentrate dissolved solids and biological material as water evaporates, making effective treatment essential for operational reliability. Improving water quality enables operators to increase cycles of concentration, reduce makeup-water requirements, and lower blowdown volumes. As a result, water efficiency is becoming an operational priority for data center owners, particularly in regions where rising cooling loads coincide with pressure on local water supplies.

Wastewater Recycling and Water Reuse Gain Momentum

Reclaimed wastewater is emerging as a reliable cooling-water source for large data center campuses in water-constrained locations. In 2025, Bridge Data Centers opened Malaysia's first data center-integrated water reclamation plant at its Johor campus. The facility uses membrane bioreactor and reverse osmosis processes to produce cooling-grade water.

Water reuse projects can reduce dependence on potable supplies, support municipal treatment investments, and improve permitting outcomes. They also create demand for membranes, treatment equipment, chemicals, monitoring controls, and ongoing operation and maintenance services. However, variable reclaimed-water quality requires advanced monitoring and more complex treatment system design.

Capital Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

High capital requirements continue to restrict the adoption of advanced water treatment and recycling systems among operators below the hyperscale segment. Zero liquid discharge systems may require mechanical vapor compression and thermal crystallization, increasing energy use and project costs. These technologies are generally most viable in locations where water scarcity or discharge regulations justify the investment.

Minimal liquid discharge can provide a more cost-effective option where high water recovery remains necessary. Technology improvements are also helping lower treatment costs. In 2025, DuPont introduced IntegraTec XTP 100 IG ultrafiltration modules offering up to 30% more flow per module, potentially simplifying plant designs and reducing capital expenditure per unit of treated water.

Technology and Water Source Insights

Reverse osmosis accounted for 23.98% of the data center water treatment and recycling market in 2026. The technology is widely used to remove dissolved solids, silica, and other constituents that can accumulate in evaporative cooling systems and affect heat-transfer equipment. It is deployed in makeup-water treatment, reclaimed-water polishing, new data center developments, and retrofit projects.

Membrane bioreactors are forecast to record a 10.44% CAGR through 2032. When combined with reverse osmosis, these systems can achieve water recovery rates above 85%, compared with approximately 40% to 50% for ultrafiltration-only configurations. This performance makes the combined approach particularly valuable for hyperscale campuses requiring dependable reuse water in constrained markets.

Municipal water generated 41.86% of segment revenue in 2026, supported by established utility connections and its widespread use in conventional cooling-system designs. Nevertheless, growing scrutiny of potable water consumption is encouraging investment in reclaimed municipal wastewater, industrial recycled water, groundwater, and other alternative sources.

Reclaimed municipal wastewater is expected to expand at a 10.57% CAGR through 2032. Its adoption can strengthen cooling-water security and reduce reliance on drinking water when suitable infrastructure is available. Modular projects, including Veolia's reclaimed-water initiative with Amazon in Mississippi, also demonstrate the potential to deploy packaged treatment systems across multiple locations.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 32.84% of global revenue in 2026. Hyperscale development in Northern Virginia, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia is increasing demand for reclaimed water, efficient cooling, and dependable discharge management. Essential Utilities announced a USD 26 million investment in an 18-million-gallon-per-day treatment plant designed to serve a data center and its on-site power facility, illustrating how major campuses can support purpose-built water infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register a 10.94% CAGR through 2032, making it one of the fastest-growing regional markets. China is supporting demand through water-efficiency standards, monitoring requirements, and water-use effectiveness measurement. Malaysia, Singapore, India, and South Korea are also generating opportunities as data center construction expands and resource-efficiency requirements become more stringent.

European demand is influenced by water disclosure, permitting, extraction, and thermal discharge requirements. Germany, the Netherlands, and Ireland are placing greater scrutiny on water consumption and land use at large facilities. In South America, limited access to wastewater infrastructure can restrict reuse projects, while severe water constraints in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are increasing the relevance of desalination, reuse, and zero liquid discharge technologies.

Across global markets, the growth of AI infrastructure and hyperscale computing is positioning advanced water treatment, wastewater recycling, and alternative water sourcing as essential components of sustainable data center operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Treated Water in Data Center Cooling Systems

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Wastewater Recycling and Water Reuse

4.2.3 Freshwater Scarcity and Restrictions on Industrial Water Consumption

4.2.4 Greater Use of Reclaimed Water and Alternative Water Sources

4.2.5 Regulatory Requirements for Wastewater Discharge and Water Quality

4.2.6 Corporate Sustainability Targets for Reducing Freshwater Withdrawal

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Costs of Advanced Treatment and Recycling Systems

4.3.2 Variable Quality and Availability of Reclaimed Wastewater

4.3.3 Energy and Chemical Requirements for Treatment Processes

4.3.4 Challenges in Managing Scaling, Corrosion, and Biological Growth

4.3.5 Complex Permitting and Wastewater Discharge Requirements

4.3.6 Operational and Maintenance Requirements for Advanced Treatment Systems

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Water Treatment Technologies for Data Center Cooling

4.7 Wastewater Recycling, Reuse, and Discharge Management

4.8 Water Quality Standards and Regulatory Requirements

4.9 Technological Outlook

4.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.10.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Treatment Technology

5.1.1 Filtration and Ultrafiltration

5.1.2 Reverse Osmosis

5.1.3 Ion Exchange and Water Softening

5.1.4 Electrodeionization

5.1.5 Chemical Treatment and Disinfection

5.1.6 Membrane Bioreactors

5.1.7 Other Water Treatment Technologies

5.2 By Water Source

5.2.1 Municipal Water

5.2.2 Groundwater

5.2.3 Surface Water

5.2.4 Reclaimed Municipal Wastewater

5.2.5 Industrial Recycled Water

5.2.6 Other Alternative Water Sources

5.3 By Treatment Application

5.3.1 Cooling Tower Makeup Water Treatment

5.3.2 Chilled Water and Closed-Loop Water Treatment

5.3.3 Boiler and Heat Rejection System Water Treatment

5.3.4 Wastewater Treatment

5.3.5 Water Recycling and Reuse

5.3.6 Zero Liquid Discharge and Concentrate Management

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Water Treatment Equipment

5.4.2 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.4.3 Water Quality Monitoring and Control Systems

5.4.4 Treatment Plant Design and Engineering

5.4.5 Operation and Maintenance Services

5.5 By Data Center Size

5.5.1 Small

5.5.2 Medium

5.5.3 Large

5.5.4 Hyperscale

5.6 By Data Center Type

5.6.1 Colocation

5.6.2 Cloud Service Providers

5.6.3 Enterprise and Edge

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 United States

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 South America

5.7.2.1 Brazil

5.7.2.2 Chile

5.7.2.3 Colombia

5.7.2.4 Argentina

5.7.2.5 Peru

5.7.2.6 Rest of South America

5.7.3 Europe

5.7.3.1 United Kingdom

5.7.3.2 Germany

5.7.3.3 France

5.7.3.4 Netherlands

5.7.3.5 Ireland

5.7.3.6 Spain

5.7.3.7 Italy

5.7.3.8 Nordics

5.7.3.9 Rest of Europe

5.7.4 Asia-Pacific

5.7.4.1 China

5.7.4.2 India

5.7.4.3 Japan

5.7.4.4 Singapore

5.7.4.5 South Korea

5.7.4.6 Malaysia

5.7.4.7 Indonesia

5.7.4.8 Australia

5.7.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.5 Middle East and Africa

5.7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.7.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.7.5.3 South Africa

5.7.5.4 Israel

5.7.5.5 Qatar

5.7.5.6 Egypt

5.7.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Analysis

6.2 Water Treatment Technology and Product Developments

6.3 Water Reuse Projects and Strategic Partnerships

6.4 Competitive Positioning by Treatment Technology

6.5 Strategic Moves

6.6 Market Share Analysis

6.7 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.7.1 Ecolab Inc.

6.7.2 Veolia Environnement S.A.

6.7.3 Xylem Inc.

6.7.4 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.7.5 Aquatech International LLC

6.7.6 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.7.7 Pentair plc

6.7.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.7.9 Gradiant Corporation

6.7.10 Ovivo Inc.

6.7.11 H2O Innovation Inc.

6.7.12 A. O. Smith Corporation

6.7.13 Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

6.7.14 Thermax Limited

6.7.15 VA Tech Wabag Limited

6.7.16 Organo Corporation

6.7.17 Samco Technologies, Inc.

6.7.18 Pall Corporation

6.7.19 Hydranautics

6.7.20 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.7.21 Solenis LLC

6.7.22 Saltworks Technologies Inc.

6.7.23 Lenntech B.V.

6.7.24 IDE Technologies

6.7.25 ChemTreat, Inc.

6.7.26 Dow Inc.

6.7.27 Genesis Water Technologies, Inc.

6.7.28 BWT Holding GmbH

6.7.29 Graver Technologies, LLC

7 MARKET OUTLOOK AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth of Reclaimed Water Use in Data Center Cooling

7.2 Adoption of Advanced Membrane and High-Recovery Treatment Technologies

7.3 Increasing Deployment of On-Site Water Recycling Systems

7.4 Development of Low-Chemical and Energy-Efficient Treatment Processes

7.5 Expansion of Zero Liquid Discharge and Concentrate Management Solutions

7.6 Emerging Water Treatment Opportunities in Water-Stressed Regions

7.7 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900