MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut lifecycle costs with low-pressure-drop filters, monitored replacement and multiyear service agreements; target premium healthcare, data center and cleanroom demand.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Air Filter - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC air filter market size is projected to increase from USD 6.70 billion in 2026 and USD 7.16 billion in 2027 to USD 9.99 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.89% between 2027 and 2032. Market growth is being supported by stricter indoor air quality standards, increasing health awareness, commercial and industrial HVAC expansion, and rising demand for high-efficiency filtration in healthcare facilities, data centers, cleanrooms, pharmaceutical plants, and semiconductor manufacturing environments.

Indoor Air Quality Regulations Strengthen HVAC Air Filter Demand

Indoor air quality regulations are creating consistent demand for HVAC filters with verified filtration performance. EPA guidance recognizes improved filtration and ventilation as important measures for enhancing air quality in occupied buildings. ISO 16890 connects filter ratings with particle sizes found in ambient air, enabling building operators to select products based on specific particulate control requirements. ASHRAE 241 also establishes clean-air delivery requirements intended to reduce exposure to infectious aerosols in occupied spaces.

Building code changes, including requirements in California, are reducing the use of lower-efficiency filtration products in applicable new construction. These developments are expected to support recurring replacement demand for pleated filters and higher-efficiency media across residential and commercial buildings.

Healthcare, Commercial and Industrial Applications Support Growth

Healthcare facilities require filtration practices aligned with ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170-2025, making documented product performance and scheduled replacement important purchasing considerations. Commercial buildings also generate recurring revenue because air handling systems require filter replacement throughout the year.

Pharmaceutical production, semiconductor fabrication, cleanrooms, and data centers require closely controlled air quality conditions. These facilities frequently use premium filtration systems and may replace filters more often due to strict operating standards and higher particle loads. As a result, demand from critical environments provides the HVAC air filter market with growth opportunities beyond conventional office and residential construction cycles.

Filter Cost and Energy Consumption Remain Key Considerations

Higher-efficiency HVAC filters generally cost more than basic panel products, which can delay adoption in price-sensitive applications. The total operating cost may also increase when buyers do not consider the energy impact associated with pressure drop. VDMA identifies energy consumption as the largest component of filter lifecycle cost.

Fragmented distribution networks in parts of South America and Southeast Asia can encourage purchasing decisions based primarily on initial price. Smaller buildings may also lack monitoring systems, allowing filters to remain in operation beyond their recommended replacement period. Excessive loading can increase energy use and reduce filtration performance, creating a need for better maintenance practices and connected monitoring technologies.

Pleated and HEPA Filters Lead Product Development

Pleated Filters accounted for 37.3% of market revenue in 2026, representing the largest filter type segment. Their installed base spans residential, light commercial, and office HVAC equipment, where standard frames and familiar 1-to-4-inch formats simplify routine replacement. Private-label products continue to place pricing pressure on mid-MERV filters, while Bag and Pocket Filters remain important for commercial air handling units exposed to higher dust loads.

HEPA Filters are forecast to record a 7.5% CAGR through 2032, making them the fastest-growing filter type. Healthcare modernization, cleanroom construction, semiconductor investment, and data center expansion are supporting adoption. ULPA Filters serve specialized semiconductor and hospital isolation applications, while Activated Carbon Filters address odors and molecular contaminants in urban commercial buildings and data centers. These requirements are increasing the use of systems that combine pre-filtration, final filtration, and molecular contaminant control.

Mechanical and Hybrid/Multi-Stage Filtration Shape Technology Trends

Mechanical Filtration generated 59.5% of market revenue in 2026, maintaining its position as the leading technology category. Its broad installed base includes fiber media made from fiberglass, polypropylene, and glass microfiber. Electrostatic Filtration remains relevant in residential settings, although performance may decline as the electret charge dissipates. Electronic Filtration has experienced more limited HVAC adoption because of concerns related to ozone generation.

Hybrid/Multi-Stage Filtration is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR through 2032. These systems combine high-MERV or HEPA media with activated carbon or chemically treated materials to control particulate and molecular contaminants. In March 2026, Camfil introduced its CC X-Series, combining PM1 particulate and molecular filtration with BACnet and Modbus connectivity. Connected filtration solutions are expected to gain attention as operators seek better performance monitoring, maintenance planning, and energy management.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global HVAC Air Filter Market

Asia-Pacific held 37.9% of revenue in 2026 and is forecast to expand at a 7.7% CAGR through 2032, leading the market in both size and growth. China remains a major manufacturing center and is strengthening quality requirements through the GB/T 14295-2025 revision, which took effect in 2026. India is benefiting from pharmaceutical manufacturing activity, particularly across the Pune-Hyderabad corridor. Japan continues to generate replacement and renovation demand, while Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are gaining from electronics manufacturing and data center development.

North America represents a mature market supported by infrastructure replacement, heat pump adoption, school ventilation improvements, commercial retrofits, and hyperscale data centers. Europe is influenced by building renovation programs, energy performance requirements, and third-party certification under ISO ePM1, ePM2.5, and ePM10. South America and the Middle East and Africa remain smaller markets, although data center construction in Gulf countries and industrial, pharmaceutical, and commercial investment across major economies are creating additional opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Indoor Air Quality Regulations and Health Awareness

4.2.2 Commercial, Healthcare and Industrial HVAC Expansion

4.2.3 Energy-Efficient Filtration and Building Decarbonization

4.2.4 High-Density Data Center and Semiconductor Contamination Control

4.2.5 Certified Performance, Filter Monitoring and Replacement Optimization

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Premium Filter Cost and Total Cost of Ownership

4.3.2 Pressure Drop and HVAC Energy Penalty

4.3.3 Counterfeit Products and Inconsistent Certification

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Outlook

4.7 Regulatory Landscape

4.8 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Filter Type

5.1.1 Panel Filters

5.1.2 Pleated Filters

5.1.3 Bag/Pocket Filters

5.1.4 HEPA Filters

5.1.5 ULPA Filters

5.1.6 Electrostatic Filters

5.1.7 Activated Carbon Filters

5.1.8 Fiberglass Filters

5.1.9 Rigid Cell/Box Filters

5.1.10 Other HVAC Air Filters

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Mechanical Filtration

5.2.2 Electrostatic Filtration

5.2.3 Adsorption Filtration

5.2.4 Electronic Filtration

5.2.5 Hybrid/Multi-Stage Filtration

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Data Centers

5.3.6 Cleanrooms

5.3.7 Pharmaceutical Facilities

5.3.8 Food & Beverage Facilities

5.3.9 Other Applications

5.4 By HVAC System

5.4.1 Air Handling Units

5.4.2 Rooftop HVAC Units

5.4.3 Central Air Conditioning Systems

5.4.4 Fan Coil Units

5.4.5 Packaged HVAC Systems

5.4.6 Furnaces

5.4.7 Heat Pumps

5.4.8 Other HVAC Systems

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 France

5.5.2.3 Italy

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 United Kingdom

5.5.2.6 Poland

5.5.2.7 Russia

5.5.2.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Indonesia

5.5.3.7 Vietnam

5.5.3.8 Thailand

5.5.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Chile

5.5.4.4 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Egypt

5.5.5.4 South Africa

5.5.5.5 Morocco

5.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 AFPRO Filters

6.4.3 Ahlstrom Oyj

6.4.4 American Air Filter Company, Inc. (AAF International)

6.4.5 Camfil AB

6.4.6 Carrier Global Corporation

6.4.7 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

6.4.8 Donaldson Company, Inc.

6.4.9 Dynamic Filtration Ltd.

6.4.10 Emirates Industrial Filters LLC

6.4.11 Filtration Group Corporation

6.4.12 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

6.4.13 Hengst SE

6.4.14 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.15 Johnson Controls International plc

6.4.16 Koch Filter Corporation

6.4.17 MANN+HUMMEL Gruppe

6.4.18 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.4.19 Trane Technologies plc

6.4.20 Volz Luftfilter

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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