MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, FL, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient is expanding access to around-the-clock medically supervised detoxification in response to the ongoing risks posed by unsupervised withdrawal attempts. The expansion aims to stabilize patients safely while connecting them to continued treatment, addressing a persistent gap in the addiction recovery process.

Unsupervised withdrawal, often described as quitting cold turkey, can lead to severe and sometimes life-threatening complications. Symptoms such as seizures, dehydration, cardiac irregularities, and acute psychological distress can occur without clinical oversight. By providing continuous monitoring, the expanded program seeks to reduce these dangers and improve the likelihood that individuals move forward into sustained care rather than abandoning the recovery process altogether.

The Immersion Outpatient medical detoxification service combines evidence-based clinical care with a 12-Step treatment model. Patients who begin with detox can transition through a multi-phase continuum that includes residential stabilization, partial hospitalization programs, and intensive outpatient services. This structure is designed to prevent the abrupt interruptions in care that frequently contribute to relapse.

Located in Delray Beach, Florida, the program offers counseling, individual and group therapy, mental health treatment for co-occurring conditions, holistic practices, and relapse-prevention education. The addiction detox program in Delray Beach emphasizes individualized treatment plans developed by counselors, therapists, psychiatrists, and other qualified professionals.

Ryan Newman, Clinical Director at Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient, noted that the decision to broaden detoxification access reflects a recognized need within the field.

"The most dangerous moment in recovery is often the very beginning," Newman said. "When someone attempts to withdraw alone, complications can escalate quickly, and many people give up before they ever reach treatment. Providing 24/7 medical supervision during detox means patients are monitored by clinical staff at every stage, and that supervision is directly connected to the next phase of their care."

The program's location in Delray Beach allows individuals to access outpatient services while maintaining connections with existing support networks. The continuum of care is structured so that patients can transition between different levels of treatment as their needs change, supporting the development of long-term coping strategies and peer support.

Newman added that the continuity between detox and ongoing treatment is central to the program's design. "Stabilization is only the first step. The goal is to make sure no one falls through the gap between detox and the longer work of recovery. By keeping these phases connected, patients can move from medical stabilization into therapy, mental health support, and relapse-prevention education without interruption."





Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient provides addiction treatment through a structured, multi-phase approach that integrates clinical care with the 12-Step model. Services span detox, residential stabilization, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care, along with counseling, mental health treatment, holistic practices, and community engagement. The organization focuses on evidence-based, individualized care delivered by a team of licensed professionals, with an emphasis on equipping individuals with the skills needed for sustained recovery.

###

For more information about Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient, contact the company here:

Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient

Ryan Newman

(561) 529-9008

...

Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient

3333 S Congress Ave #401

Delray Beach, FL 33445, United States

CONTACT: Ryan Newman