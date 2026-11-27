The California College of Ayurveda's Zion Street campus in Nevada City, California, home of the College for many years.

Hindu University of America's Pine Lake campus in Groveland, Florida, which will host CCA's immersive retreats, workshops and intensives

AyBo Clinics Logo, CCA's clinical training initiative. The first clinic opens in the Nevada City–Grass Valley area.

One of the oldest Ayurveda Colleges shifts core programs online, adds immersive training and plans AyBo clinics in Nevada City-Grass Valley area.

- Dr. Marc Halpern, Founder of CCANEVADA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The California College of Ayurveda (CCA), a pioneering institution in Ayurvedic education in the United States, is embarking on a new chapter which includes moving from its long-term Zion St Campus and setting up a new Clinic in the Nevada City-Grass Valley area. The AyBo Clinic model will integrate Ayurveda Education with Consultations, Therapies, Yoga and Medicine Preparation.Building on decades of leadership in teaching the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, CCA is strengthening its education so that every graduate is prepared not only to understand Ayurveda, but to build a successful practice. The Hindu University of America (HUA) Board of Trustees has made“Enabling Successful Practice” the primary goal of CCA in the near term, a goal that begins with excellent education: rigorous training, close mentorship and supervised clinical experience.Clinical Training Through AyBo ClinicsAyurvedic Botanicals (AyBo) is the product and clinical extension of CCA. Through AyBo Clinics, CCA extends its education into real-world practice, giving students and graduates supervised clinical experience while making Ayurveda more accessible to their communities. The first AyBo Clinic will open in the Nevada City–Grass Valley area within the next three months. Additional clinics are being explored in San Luis Obispo, California; Reno, Nevada; and the Orlando area of Florida.Each clinic offers Ayurvedic wellness consultations, personalized lifestyle guidance and traditional Ayurvedic therapies, and creates pathways for graduates to establish professional practices and build sustainable careers in Ayurveda.“When we founded the California College of Ayurveda, our mission was to establish authentic Ayurvedic Education in America,” said Dr. Marc Halpern, Founder of CCA, the first state approved Ayurveda College.“Through AyBo Clinics, we are creating pathways for our graduates to build meaningful practices that bring Ayurveda to the communities they serve. This is the natural next chapter in the growth of CCA and for Ayurveda in America.”“Ayurveda's holistic approach to lifestyle, nutrition, and overall well-being offers valuable opportunities to complement conventional medical care, enhance preventive health strategies, and promote a more comprehensive healthcare model” said Dr. Jashvant Patel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HUA, a practicing physician and surgeon, and a student at CCA.“The AyBo Clinic initiative represents an important step toward advancing integrative healthcare and making evidence-informed Ayurvedic approaches more accessible to communities worldwide.”Learning Without BoundariesCCA is expanding how and where students learn. Core programs will be delivered online, opening CCA's education to students across the United States and around the world, with the same depth of training, mentorship and clinical preparation the College is known for. Immersive retreats, workshops and intensives will take place at HUA's Pine Lake campus in Groveland, Florida, which offers on-site residential accommodations, and at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm in Grass Valley, California.“The future of Ayurvedic education lies in bringing together the accessibility of online learning, the depth of experiential immersion, and the practical application of knowledge,” said Dr. Mahadevan Seetharaman, Dean of CCA.“We are building an educational ecosystem that connects knowledge, experience, and practice. CCA is also strengthening our Alumni Association to keep graduates connected with the College, with one another and with new opportunities to grow their practices.”Current students will continue their programs without interruption, with no change to their faculty or their progress toward graduation and will receive details about schedules and upcoming residential intensives directly from the College.Honoring the Past, Building the FutureThe College is deeply grateful to the Nevada City community, whose friendship and support have sustained its mission for decades. The Zion Street campus will always hold a cherished place in CCA's history, and the College's new campus and first AyBo Clinic in the Nevada City–Grass Valley area continue that relationship.“The true measure of success for an institution devoted to a living knowledge tradition is not merely how many students it educates, but how deeply that knowledge takes root in society,” said Kalyan Viswanathan, President of Hindu University of America.“That is why education will always remain at the heart of CCA's mission. This new chapter is about expanding the reach and impact of a pioneering institution: from one campus to many communities, deepening Ayurvedic education and extending it into professional practice” he added. With gratitude for its past and confidence in its future, the California College of Ayurveda looks forward to helping shape the next era of Ayurveda in America.About California College of AyurvedaFounded in 1995 by Dr. Marc Halpern, the California College of Ayurveda is one of the oldest and most recognized state-approved Ayurveda colleges in the West. What began as a small weekend program in Nevada City, California, grew into a leading center for Ayurvedic education, healthcare and research. In 2024, CCA merged with Hindu University of America, where it now anchors HUA's programs in Ayurveda and Integrative Health.About Hindu University of AmericaFounded in 1989, Hindu University of America offers education in traditional knowledge systems rooted in Hindu thought, including Hindu studies, Sanskrit, Yoga and Ayurveda. Its main campus is the Pine Lake Retreat Center in Groveland, Florida, with an administrative office in Orlando. HUA's vision is to promote dialogue across disciplines, cultures and civilizations, while enabling self-discovery, conscious evolution, and harmony.

Ankur Patel

California College of Ayurveda, Hindu University of America

+1 818-470-4019

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California College of Ayurveda to Open Integrative Ayurveda Clinics as It Moves Beyond Its Nevada City Campus News Provided By Hindu University of America November 27, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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