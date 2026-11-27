MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quarc Digital, a marketing agency in Langley, British Columbia, specializing in local SEO, AI visibility, Google Ads and Meta advertising, today launched the Get Found Canada Promotion, a Black Friday offer to help Canadian businesses get found by the customers already searching for them. Businesses that reserve by December 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT get $300 off every month for 12 months, their sixth month free, three free months of Quarc's new Enhanced AI Local SEO service and a free Get Found Check. Reserving costs nothing, and businesses have until January 15, 2027, to decide. The promotion is open to new clients in Canada, excluding Quebec.Quarc Digital created the promotion for a hard year. Tariffs, tighter budgets and more cautious customers have many owners planning carefully for 2027, so Quarc is covering part of the cost of getting found up front, in exchange for a longer relationship."The businesses that struggle in a slow year usually aren't short on good work. They're short on people finding them," said Adam Ziegler, Co-Founder at Quarc Digital. "Someone nearby searches for a physio or a plumber, calls one of the first names Google shows them, and never hears about the clinic down the street. That's a fixable problem. Fixing it costs money up front, which is the hard part heading into 2027, so for the first year we're carrying more of that cost ourselves, as we believe in building long term partnerships."What the Get Found Canada Promotion gives businesses:. $300 off every month, for 12 months. The promotional price is $1,680 CAD a month per location instead of the regular $1,980, locked for 12 months from the client's start date.. The sixth month free. The free month falls within the six-month term, so clients pay for five of their first six months.. Three months of Enhanced AI Local SEO, free. Quarc's new AI layer for a business's Google Business Profile runs AI-driven review requests, AI-assisted review responses and insights, and always-on profile optimization. It launches in January 2027 at a planned $350 a month; promotion clients get early access and three months free from launch day, a $1,050 value.Introducing The Get Found Check:An automated report that scores a business's Google Business Profile, its website and how clearly Google understands who it is, and checks whether an AI assistant recommends it.The promotion applies to Quarc Digital's monthly local SEO service, its Local Growth plan, which covers Google Business Profile optimization, citation building, keyword research, review management, on-page SEO and link building.The promotion is for established physiotherapy clinics, dental clinics, beauty spas and local trades that are new to Quarc Digital and located in Canada outside Quebec. Any business in Canada outside Quebec can request the free Get Found Check without reserving. Full terms are at quarcdigital/get-found-canada."Winter is a slower season for many local businesses, which makes it the right time to fix how they show up online," said Ziegler. "The businesses that start now are the ones customers find first when spring comes."

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Quarc Digital Launches "Get Found Canada" to Help Canadian Small Businesses Show Up in AI Search News Provided By Quarc Digital November 27, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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