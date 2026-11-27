Shaykh Mohamed Faouzi al-Karkari Shares Three Near-Death Experiences at UChicago

Speaking at the University of Chicago Divinity School, the founder of the Karkariya Sufi order described three near-death experiences and what they taught him.

- Shaykh Mohamed Faouzi Al-KarkariCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shaykh Mohamed Faouzi Al-Karkari, the Moroccan founder of the Karkariya Sufi order, described three moments in which he came close to death during a public conversation at the University of Chicago Divinity School on November 19. All three, he said, taught him the same lesson."I chose death, and my Lord chose life for me, so that you know it is my Lord who chooses, not you and not I," the Shaykh said.The event, titled "Sentenced to Life," took place in Swift Lecture Hall and was open to the public. It was part of the course "Witnessing the Afterlife: Anthropological and Islamic Approaches to Near-Death Experiences," taught by Professors Elham Mireshghi and Yousef Casewit. The Shaykh spoke in Arabic with English translation.He described death in Sufi terms as the barzakh, a threshold that both separates and joins the physical world and the unseen realm. He set a genuine near-death experience, in which a person expects not to return, apart from the Sufi practice of "voluntary death," a discipline of remembrance and retreat often summed up as "dying before you die."The first of his three encounters with death came at nineteen, when the Shaykh attempted suicide and was unconscious for three days. He saw no welcoming light, he said, but a courtroom, where a judge sentenced him to ten years in prison. He then spent a decade wandering Morocco without a home, cut off from family and friends. Only after returning did he come to see those years as the sentence he had heard. "It was real," he said, "but it was a message in another language." Repentance followed, and a three-night spiritual retreat with his teacher in which he said he saw light and the Divine Names of God.The second came years later during remembrance of God, when he asked himself what the grave is like. He described the walls of his room closing in, and a street cat he had cared for growing to the size of a lion and asking him, "Who is your Lord?" When he cried out "Allah," the vision ended.The third was a poisoning. He said someone had been putting a toxic substance in his daily drink, which caused internal bleeding and the loss of about two and a half liters of blood. He recalls only a long, dark tunnel before waking to a doctor reviving him at a clinic, and has been in treatment for more than four years.From these experiences, he said, he came to know God's nearness firsthand rather than from books, and that is what he now offers people who come to him in depression or crisis. "My Lord does not create anyone He does not love," he said.The same day, the Shaykh joined Professor Janet, a textile curator from the Art Institute of Chicago, at a gathering held with The Zawiya Foundation. He explained the muraqqa'a, the patched cloak of the Karkariya order, whose twelve colors correspond to the twelve letters of la ilaha illa Allah. He also took part in "What Is in a Divine Name?", an interfaith conversation with Dean Maurice Charles drawing on Sufi and Christian mystical thought.On November 21, he spoke in Denver at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Religion, on the panel "Islam, Psychedelics & Global Muslim Communities." He said the central test for any substance is whether it clouds the intellect, and argued that lasting spiritual change comes through remembrance and discipline, not a substance. "You are the one who steers the universe," he said. "The universe does not steer you."About Shaykh Mohamed Faouzi Al-KarkariShaykh Mohamed Faouzi Al-Karkari is a Moroccan Sufi teacher who founded the Karkariya order in 2007. His community now spans North Africa, Europe and the Americas.About the Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi StudiesThe Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies, founded in 2023, is a scholarly and publishing organization dedicated to the study of Sufi thought and its place in contemporary intellectual life. Learn more at karkari.

Alan Noble

Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies

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Shaykh Al-Karkari Speaks on Near-Death Experience at UChicago and in Denver News Provided By Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies November 27, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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