MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dealerships, websites, content creators, online vehicle retailers, and auctions earn 30 percent of gross profit on shipments booked through ShipCargo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipCargo, the AI-powered vehicle logistics platform, today announced the open enrollment of its affiliate and partner program for dealerships, dealer groups, websites, content creators, online vehicle retailers, and vehicle auctions. Partners earn 30 percent of the gross profit on every completed shipment attributed to them, paid on the shipments their audiences, customers, and readers book through ShipCargo.The program is built for any business or publisher whose audience buys, sells, or moves vehicles. A dealership selling to out-of-state buyers can offer firm delivery pricing at the point of sale. An online vehicle retailer or auction can attach transport to every transaction instead of leaving buyers to arrange shipping on their own. Websites and content creators covering car buying, relocation, auctions, and vehicle ownership can refer their audiences to a shipping service and share in the profit on each resulting shipment, rather than earning a flat referral fee.Partners connect through three integration paths. The ShipCargo quote widget embeds directly in a partner's website or sales flow, giving visitors an instant, firm vehicle-shipping quote under the partner's own customer experience. The ShipCargo partner API supports larger programs and platforms that need quoting, booking, and tracking inside their own systems. ShipCargo's MCP server extends the same capabilities into AI assistants - including ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity - where partners and customers can obtain live quotes, book shipments, and track vehicles inside the conversation. Every approved partner receives access to a partner portal that tracks referrals, shipments, sales, and payouts, so earnings are visible at every stage from quote to delivery.Shipments booked through partners run on the same platform ShipCargo operates for its own customers. AI agents handle quoting, carrier matching, dispatch, track and trace, customer service, invoicing, and payments, directed by human operators who review carrier selection and handle exceptions. Every carrier is verified before dispatch against minimum insurance standards of $1 million in liability coverage and $100,000 in cargo coverage, through Super Dispatch's Super Protect platform and ShipCargo's internal carrier performance scorecards. Customers receive live tracking and photo inspections at pickup and delivery on every shipment. ShipCargo is a licensed transportation broker (USDOT 4559652) and has delivered more than 10,000 vehicles for consumers, dealerships, auctions, and fleets across all 50 states."Most referral programs in vehicle transport pay a small flat fee and give the partner no visibility after the handoff," a ShipCargo spokesperson said. "This program shares the actual profit - 30 percent of gross profit on every attributed shipment - and the portal shows partners their sales and payouts as they happen. A dealership, a marketplace, or a creator with the right audience is building a real revenue line, not collecting referral tips."ShipCargo also confirmed that its search for an acquisition target remains active. The company is seeking to acquire an operating trucking company fleet as the foundation for a planned ShipCargo self-driving semi truck division. Vehicle logistics remains the company's operating business today; the acquisition search is the first step toward extending its AI logistics platform from coordinating freight to operating autonomous capacity of its own.About ShipCargoShipCargo is a full service logistics technology company powered by AI, with an AI-powered shipping brokerage headquartered in Houston, TX. Its AI agents handle dispatching, track and trace, customer service, marketing, invoicing and payments - with AI carrier matching, dynamic real-time pricing, live tracking and photo inspections on every shipment. Get an instant quote at ShipCargoAi or call (832) 925-3882.Forward-looking statements: This release describes a partner program that is open today. It also describes an active acquisition search and a planned self-driving semi truck division; that division does not exist today, no acquisition has been completed, and no launch date has been announced.Media contact: ShipCargo Media Relations ·... · (832) 925-3882

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ShipCargo Opens Affiliate Program Paying Partners 30 Percent of Gross Profit on Vehicle Shipments News Provided By The Media Source November 27, 2026, 16:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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